Luka To The Lakers: One Of The Worst Trades In NBA History

Whether you’re a basketball fan or not, the drama-filled saga that is the Luka Dončić trade is one worth following.

On February 1, the internet went crazy over the Dallas Mavericks’s sudden decision to trade their fans’ most beloved player. As someone who doesn’t follow the NBA closely, I didn’t understand it, but with all my basketball-loving friends in a craze, I had to find out why this trade was such a big deal.

First of all, I was blown away by Dončić’s story. The Slovenian player became a teenage phenomenon in the EuroLeague and was the youngest player to earn an MVP title there. At just 20 years old, he earned the third pick in the 2018 NBA draft and went on to prove his worth as the best offensive player on the Mavericks. In his first year in the league, his scoring average was second only to LeBron James for a player under 21 years old. It’s easy to see why people adore the five-time NBA All-Star player—and why trading him to the Lakers makes no sense.

To fully grasp the shock this sent through the basketball world, you have to understand what was expected to happen. After five incredible seasons with the Mavericks, Dončić was eligible for a supermax contract that would have kept him in Dallas for at least another few years. Worth $345 million, the contract would have been the largest in NBA history. When asked whether he or anyone else in his inner circle may have indicated that he would not sign it, Dončić shook his head and said, “absolutely not.” In fact, fans speculate that he was prepared to spend the remainder of his career in Dallas.

That being said, you’d think the Mavericks were going to get a great deal out of this. Well, that’s not exactly what happened.

The trade was atypical in many ways, one being that Mavericks’ leadership representatives admitted to not consulting many teams for their best offers. Negotiating with the Lakers is not completely surprising for Nico Harrison, the Mavericks’ GM, who has an established friendship with the Lakers’ GM, Rob Pelinka. Still, receiving a future draft pick, a young shooting guard, and 31-year-old defensive player Anthony Davis didn’t seem like a fair trade. Dončić is only 25 years old and not yet in his prime, although anyone else in their prime would be thrilled to put up the points he does. This brings us to the 345 million-dollar question: Why give him up?

There are many theories surrounding the reasons behind the trade, since the Mavericks’ leadership provided a few that haven’t satisfied fans, athletes, or sports analysts. Among the concerns they mentioned were Dončić’s weight fluctuation and his history of injuries. But Dončić’s weight hasn’t affected his performance, and Davis has also been known to be injury-prone. Yes, Davis is a strong defensive player, but he’s at the back end of his career. He’s lucky if he has a few good seasons left.

Alternative theories involve the Adelsons, the current owners of the Mavericks. While some billionaires purchase sports teams because they love the game, others are in it for the money. It’s possible that the Adelsons simply don’t care how the Mavericks perform and are not interested in paying Dončić millions of dollars for an extended contract. Unlike former majority owner Mark Cuban, who was not consulted in the trade, the Adelsons aren’t in it for the love of basketball. In fact, Cuban once said, “If I had to choose between my wife and keeping Luka on the Mavs, catch me at my lawyer’s office prepping for a divorce.”

For me, it isn’t just the immense support Dončić has received from fans, friends, and other athletes that makes him easy to root for—it’s how he’s handled this life-changing moment. Clearly, his loyalty to his fanbase and team in Dallas is not something he takes lightly. In a press conference, he admitted, “that first day was really hard. I felt like this last 48 hours was one month.” Like many people, he “didn’t really believe it at first, and it was a bit shocking.” I highly recommend reading his heartfelt “Dear Dallas” letter posted on his social media.

Despite the emotional toll the past week must have taken, Dončić is taking the high road. At the end of the day, he said, “I get to play in the greatest club in the world, and I’m excited for this new journey.”

While I’m sure Lakers fans are celebrating their unstoppable offense, my heart goes out to Dončić and his fans in Dallas. Again, I have never cared enough to follow basketball, but this news was too big to ignore, and the central figure too likeable to be indifferent to. No matter who you root for, you should keep an eye on this guy.