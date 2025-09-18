London Is Calling: Inside My Study Abroad Suitcase

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From May 15 to June 28, I had one of the most formative experiences of my life: studying abroad in London for six weeks.

Study abroad was one of the most intimidating but rewarding endeavors I have ever taken on. Throughout the application process, I was excited, but actually going abroad was merely a prospect, something that might happen in the distant future. After committing to go abroad, I was an intense combination of anxiety, ecstasy and nerves. What if I don’t like my roommates? What if I’m too homesick? What if my classes are too difficult?

I will never forget sitting on the plane with my stomach turning, just waiting for us to land at Heathrow Airport. That first day was a blur, between waiting at baggage claim, hoping to see my suitcase, riding in an Uber across Tower Bridge to my temporary home, meeting the girls who would soon become some of my best friends, and wandering around my home base for the very first time.

Flash forward four months, and I am still mourning the end of one of the best experiences of my life. I left London with a new group of adventurous girlfriends, educational experiences, and a widened worldview.

If you’re anything like me, I’m sure you’re stressed about your study abroad experience…and packing for it. Let’s look back inside my suitcase and decide what you should pack for YOUR London abroad adventure!

Light Layers London has the most unpredictable weather imaginable. Everyone is going to tell you to pack a rain jacket and umbrella—which is true, however, more importantly, you need to bring layers to put on and shed throughout the day. I found that I would wake up and leave for the day, dressed for it to be chilly and overcast, and halfway through the day, the city would be sunny and sweltering. Some of the most useful pieces I brought were ones I don’t typically reach for at home, like linen pants, thin cardigans, a jean jacket, and tight underlayers. All of these pieces allow for layering and quick changes to be prepared for anything Mother Nature might send your way. Just remember—Londoners are typically more stylish on the day to day than Americans. Bag Selection On the first day of class, I left my apartment ready for the day…or so I thought. I got on the tube and, with nothing to do but look around, I observed the people standing in my general vicinity. I quickly noticed that I was the only one from where I could see that was wearing a backpack, making me hyperaware that all of my valuables were just one open zipper away. The next day, I purchased a large tote bag with two zipper-secured pockets to hold my valuables tightly against my body. It’s crucial to bring a wide selection of bags to fit all of your needs. I brought my backpack (which was only used for traveling purposes), a belt bag to keep my passport, wallet, and other valuables secure but accessible in necessary situations, and a plain purse that was stylish for both day and night. I would recommend a backpack, a tote for school, one purse (you can always go shopping), and a belt bag or something similar. Leave your grocery tote bags at home, though Notting Hill is waiting for you to buy their shopping bag. Comfort Sleep is crucial to your enjoyment abroad, and something I take VERY seriously. Depending on the time of year, the sun is up in London no later than 4am and sets no earlier than 9pm. The most used item that I brought: a sleep mask, and not one of the cheap ones you get at a sleepover in the first grade, a cushy one that resembles a bra. Invest in one that’s padded around your eyes with a soft, thick strap so it’s not uncomfortable and doesn’t mess with your eyelashes. I also recommend squeezing a blanket into your already-stuffed suitcase. I would bet that your accommodations won’t have throw blankets for your comfort, and having an extra something soft will come in handy. Lastly, you know yourself, bring some comfortable clothes! I brought two pajama sets, one pair of sweatpants, one pair of sweatshorts, one sweatshirt and one zip-up sweatshirt. I thought this was perfect for six weeks, but if you’re going for longer, definitely bring a second pair of sweatpants and another sweatshirt. Footwear You will be walking A LOT, so choosing the right footwear is key. I brought one pair of cute sneakers to wear with jeans, running sneakers, Birkenstocks and tall black boots. Each shoe served its purpose, even if they were all beat up by the end. I wore my Nike Air Forces for EVERYTHING, from long days sightseeing in my linen pants to nights out with a pair of jeans. I broke in my shoes for months prior to my trip, which made all the difference. I love to run, so I brought my running shoes, but I definitely recommend bringing a cushy pair of walking or running sneakers for the days when your feet can’t take it anymore. They might not be the most stylish, but your feet will thank you later. My Birkenstocks came in handy for a day trip to Brighton, walking down the block to the grocery store, and a casual dinner a short tube ride away. They served their purpose, but if your suitcase is overweight and you have to leave something behind, you could ditch the Birks. Something you absolutely cannot leave behind are your black going-out boots, the ones you’ll wear with a mini skirt or dress, pulling together the most iconic fit for a night out. Air Forces will not cut it in these situations, which is the exact purpose of the black boot. Favorites Finally, make sure you bring some of your favorites from home. Pack those couple of things you’ll want in a less-than-ideal situation. Maybe you’re sick and just want the medication that works for you. Musinex is my go-to, and I couldn’t find it in any drugstore near me, so I cherished the couple of doses I brought with me. I also packed my favorite vitamins, which definitely helped me fight off all of the plane, tube and classroom germs. Maybe you’re feeling snacky and wish you could make a Trader Joe’s run. Bring whatever snacks bring you peace and comfort (as long as it doesn’t make your suitcase overweight). You’ll thank me later!

Now you’re one step closer to being prepared for your abroad adventure, and I hope you have just as much fun as I did.