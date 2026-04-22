In Defense Of The Duffer Brothers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tales from 85, an animated spin-off of the massively successful, recently wrapped-up Stranger Things, premieres this Thursday on Netflix. Set in familiar Hawkins, Indiana, and taking place between the events of seasons two and three, the series will follow the kids as they unravel a new paranormal mystery that is encroaching on the small town. While it seems early for a new, “soft canon” addition to the franchise, I’m sure millions of people will be tuning in, eager for more of the story.

The launch of this show has me, and likely many others, reflecting on the show — the good and the bad, or the eerie messages sent through Christmas lights and the Russian spies. It’s no secret that the show’s conclusion was poorly received, and many would categorize it as one of the worst parts of the show. By virtue of social media and its often negative, hivemind-like ecosystem, fans and critics alike logged on for days after the finale to see posts about people’s disappointment with the ending and everything they believed it was lacking. Many people were so dissatisfied that they convinced themselves a secret episode would be released on January 7th.

It’s likely that I’ve been blinded by nostalgia as a zealous fan since the show’s premiere in 2016, but I found myself satisfied with the finale. Of course, I have my own criticisms (like why did Holly Wheeler have more screen time than fan-favorite characters, when making Mike the main victim would have been far more impactful and driven the stakes?). However, when so much negativity has already been spewed about my favorite show, I feel the need to come to its defense.

I know the mass idea that the show’s ending has tarnished the entire 5-season series will subside with time, because there are too many great, impactful moments across the past ten years to disregard. The Spielberg-esque science-fiction eeriness of the first (and best) season, the depiction of PTSD and the saving grace that is Kate Bush in season four, and, of course, the Neverending Story. Every year, a new season was released, and the show infiltrated the culture for months following, whether it was Eleven Halloween costumes in 2016 or cherry slushies in 2019. There has not been, and there likely will not be another show with the effect Stranger Things left for a long time.

The final season continued to deliver those same emotional and exciting moments — Will obtaining Vecna’s powers, the ‘Turnbow Trap’ sequence, and Eleven’s untimely sacrifice. It also continued to build on relationships we have seen develop over nearly a decade, like Eleven and Hopper, Dustin and Steve (post Eddie’s death), Jonathan and Nancy, and ‘the party.’ We saw incredible performances from the entire cast, from legacy actors like Winona Ryder to newcomers like Nell Fisher. Of course, it would be impossible to discuss impactful performances without mentioning Jamie Campbell-Bower, who brought a new level of horror and intimidation to the show’s final two seasons.

The somewhat ambiguous epilogue left audiences wondering what would become of our favorite characters, which left many feeling unsatisfied. Wouldn’t any conclusion of the show you’ve been watching for ten years leave you a little frustrated, though? Especially one that has been in the making and being advertised since 2022. The resolution of Hopper and Joyce’s slow burning relationship, the passing of the torch from the original ‘party’ to the next generation, and the graduation celebration dominated by Gaten Matarazzo’s infectious positive on-screen attitude all contributed to a closure that I think will grow on people over time.