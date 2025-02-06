How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day Without Breaking the Bank

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re like me, you’re looking for fun ways to celebrate without spending too much money. Fancy dinners, nice chocolates, and teddy bears that aren’t from CVS can add up fast. If you’re looking for a few low-cost date and gift ideas, this list is a good place to start!

Cook a Meal While going out to eat can be fun, it can also be expensive. Instead of trying to get a reservation, stay home and cook a meal for you and your partner. You can make it by yourself, or turn it into a fun activity for the both of you to do together. To keep the overall cost low, consider getting groceries at Aldi, which sells items at cheaper prices in higher amounts. It’s likely that whatever you cook you’ll have leftovers as well, which is more cost-effective than paying more for one meal at a restaurant. Free or Discounted Museum Visits University of Pittsburgh students have access to free entry with their student ID’s at various museums near campus and around the city. If you and your partner are both students, consider visiting one of the many museums that offer free admission. I would recommend Phipps Conservatory, but you can check out the list of options here. If your partner isn’t a Pitt student, there are still plenty of museums that offer discounted rates for students from other colleges. Try Grocery Store Sushi Ok, hear me out. Giant Eagle sushi is pretty good and relatively cheap compared to what you’d get at a restaurant. If you want a fancy dinner without going out or cooking it yourself, consider going to Giant Eagle and grabbing a few sushi trays. If you have access to a Wegmans grocery store, their sushi is even better. On the plus side, you can also grab a pre-made dessert in the bakery section for after. Bake Cookies Trying to decide on a gift to give your significant other can be stressful. Picking out jewelry and clothes can also be expensive. Homemade gifts are a good way to show effort and thoughtfulness, but not everyone is very crafty. I’d recommend finding a cookie recipe online with high reviews and making them for your partner. They could be regular chocolate chip, or you can try something fancier. If you’re already pretty comfortable with baking, you can even try your hand at baking a cake! Thrift Gifts If making gifts (whether in the cookie variety or not) isn’t your style, but you don’t have a big budget, try thrifting! There’s plenty of Goodwills and small business thrift stores around Pittsburgh. Cathy’s is located on Forbes, and they have a variety of clothes and jewelry to check out. Thriftsburgh is a student-run thrift shop right inside the O’Hara center on campus. WHAT’S GOOD? (What’s Good) is another nearby thrift shop that’s just behind Cathy, closer to CMU’s campus. You could also turn your thrift trip into a date for you and your partner!

This Valentine’s Day, don’t stress about spending. Try these budget-friendly options to enjoy the holiday without worrying about your bank statement. However you decide to celebrate, have a happy Valentine’s Day!