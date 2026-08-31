Her Campus at Pitt: Summer Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Her Campus at Pitt is back for the Fall 2026 semester! While our writers can’t wait to get back into the flow, we’re still reminiscing about this summer. Here are the highlights:

– Where We Called Home

Some of us, including me, went back to our hometowns this summer. While I lived in New York and others were in Philadelphia, many stayed in Pittsburgh. From festivals like Picklesburgh to summer farmers’ markets, this city definitely has it going on. Julia Kahn, President of Her Campus at Pitt, said, “I got to explore Pittsburgh on a new level beyond just going to college here.” She also said that “Pittsburgh summer” is underrated.

How We Kept Busy

It doesn’t surprise me that this group is full of hard workers. Ava Smith and Marina Kontos, our social media power duo, both worked part-time at Big Dog Coffee in addition to their internships. When they weren’t making coffee, Ava did digital marketing for The Education Partnership, and Marina worked with the ads team at POWER Marketing Company. Senior editor Emma Schramm worked as a gallery associate at the Carnegie Museum of Art and completed a marketing and communications internship with Eberle Studios. Renee Arlotti, a section editor, did research and worked at a hospital.

Our Favorite Media

Of course, no one could let the summer pass by without a good movie, TV show, or book. Personally, I couldn’t get over how good The Odyssey was, and now I may have to watch every movie Christopher Nolan has ever directed. Others went for Curry Barker’s directorial debut feature film, Obsession. When it comes to television, we watched a lot: New Girl, Vanderpump Rules, Love Island USA, Every Year After, Succession, Hacks, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and Big Brother, to name a few. Marina finally knocked The Alchemist off her reading list and highly recommends it!

Hobbies and More