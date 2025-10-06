HC Pitt’s September Round Up

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With September behind us, we have officially finished our first month of the semester. I don’t know about you, but the weeks before it gets cold for the winter are always my favorite time of the school year. To kick off this fall season, let’s round up our favorites for September!

clothing item/accessory

Perhaps my favorite part of the fall semester is getting to trade in my summer clothes for fall layers. I always find myself absolutely freezing in the campus buildings, so I religiously cycle through my favorite staple items. This year, I am prioritizing comfort over style more than ever, and have been living in oversized hoodies or cardigans instead of my (much cuter) summer clothes. I’m looking forward to pulling out my favorite sweaters once the weather gets a bit colder. Still, until then, I’ve been relying on other ways to spice up my fall outfits—whether it be by accessorizing or wearing a cute pair of shoes (I’ve been loving Adidas Gazelles).

Other favorites:

Italian charm bracelets — Sienna

Neutral alo sets — Kelly

PURSES — Ava

Low-rise Doc Martens — Emma

Knit cardigan with scarf — Nina

Mini skirts! — Lauren

Off-the-shoulder sweaters — Jessie

Snack/food item

Every fall, I look forward to trying all the fun seasonal food items that appear at every grocery store around campus. As soon as I saw the first TikTok review of Trader Joe’s fall products, I started making a list of everything I needed to try. If there’s one thing about me, it’s that if there’s an apple or maple-flavored snack, I’m buying it. Apple-cider donuts are a must-have every year, but I’ve also been loving TJ’s maple & sea-salt popcorn.

Other favorites:

Chia seed pudding — Sienna

Starbucks jalapeño chicken pocket — Kelly

White Cheddar Cheezitz — Ava

TJ’s chocolate chip cookie dunkers — Emma

Gluten-free pretzels — Lauren

Chicken alfredo — Jessie

drink/sweet treat

I definitely don’t need an excuse to drink chai, but I feel like my chai consumption always seems to increase in the fall—maybe because I miss Saxby’s chai over the summer, and I’ve conditioned myself to go to class with my favorite drink as a motivation. This month, I’m looking forward to drinking way too much apple cider and not receiving weird looks from my roommates for drinking hot coffee.

Other favorites:

Saxby’s chai cold brew — Sienna

Iced cafe mocha — Kelly

Diet Coke — Ava

Iced caramel latte from La Prima — Emma

Pumpkin cream chai — Nina

Dirty chai with brown sugar — Lauren

Pumpkin chai with oat milk — Jessie

beauty/skincare product

I remember the days when I used to wake up with enough time to put on makeup, but now I’m a senior and so busy that it feels like there’s always something more productive I could be doing. I’ve been relying on PanOxyl to reduce the time I spend on concealer, and at the very least, I can never leave the house without eyebrow gel. Here’s to hopefully getting used to my schedule and having time for eyeliner in October!

Other favorites:

Rhode barrier butter — Sienna

Trader Joe’s vanilla lip mask — Kelly

Snail mucin — Ava

Centella Hyalu-cica sleeping pack — Nina

Good Molecules niacinamide — Lauren

song/album/artist

I listen to Fleetwood Mac year-round, but the coziness of fall always calls for a fitting soundtrack while walking to class. Notably, their song “Sisters of the Moon” puts me in the mood for Halloween and fall festivities, which I start to anticipate as soon as the semester begins and summer is officially over.

Other favorites:

Paul McCartney — Sienna

“Tit for Tat” by Tate McRae — Kelly

Sincerely by Kali Uchis — Ava

Wishbone by Conan Gray — Emma

Olivia Dean — Lauren

Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter — Jessie

Movie/tv show

Lately, I’ve been spending all my free time watching random shows with my roommates, ranging from Love Island Games to Netflix true-crime shows. I recently jumped on the Dancing with the Stars bandwagon (maybe because I saw Robert Irwin dancing on TikTok, but I’ll never tell) and have been absolutely hooked. I’ve never been happier to have night classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, because at least I’m free on Tuesdays for DWTS!

Other favorites:

Pretty Little Liars — Sienna

Gossip Girl — Kelly

10 Things I Hate About You — Ava

Pop Star Academy: Katseye — Emma (I second this)

Peacemaker — Lauren

The Summer I Turned Pretty — Jessie

spot in pittsburgh

When I’m too busy to do practically anything fun, my compromise is to try out new coffee shops while studying. I love the ones that give you a mug when you order a hot drink, like De Fer in the Strip District. If you can’t tell, I love hot drinks, and this extends to food — I am always in the mood for soup or something with broth. My favorite food in the world is ramen, and fall gives me the perfect excuse to visit my favorite restaurant, The Ramen Bar in Squirrel Hill (also Emma’s pick, which means you have to trust us and try it yourself).

Other favorites:

Georgie’s Corner Cafe — Sienna

Redhawk Coffee Co. — Kelly

Heat Check — Ava

Kyo Matcha — Nina

Neighborhood flea markets — Lauren

book or something fun

I haven’t had time to read this month, except for during an overnight shift at my hospital job. I read a book from cover to cover in one sitting (not literally, I had to get up to do my job sometimes), so it’s my default pick for the month. The book is called Old Enough by Haley Jakobson, and it was actually really cute! When I’m constantly reading for school, I need something lighthearted to read for fun.

Other favorites:

Going on walks — Sienna

Trying new restaurants — Kelly

Journaling — Ava

Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez — Emma

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins — Lauren

Wild Card by Elsie Silver — Jessie

the little things

With the workload of the semester well underway, it’s important to take time for yourself to do what makes you happy, regardless of how silly it may seem. I broke my Switch earlier this month and haven’t been able to play Animal Crossing to wind down after a long day. I’ve been turning to other things, such as journaling or, to be completely honest, finishing assignments at the last minute before I go to bed.

Other favorites:

New rec center — Kelly

Facetiming my dog — Ava

That’s all for this month! October will bring a whole new set of favorites, but until then, maybe you can find something new to love from our roundup!