The busiest month for college students is finally almost over…and HC Pitt can’t help but rejoice. The roller coaster of a month has had its ups and downs, so here are the most memorable moments.

November began with an exciting Halloweekend. Pitt Football’s tough loss against SMU set the pace, countered by Women’s Volleyball’s win over Virginia. However, it was not the college Halloween some of us were expecting. I, and many others, were cozy in our beds, wiped out by midnight. Others rallied through the night.

After a long week of assignments and exams, parents and siblings took over campus for a fun Family Weekend. Friday night was a success for both Men’s Basketball and Women’s Volleyball, with sweeping wins over North Carolina and Murray State. Families filed into Acrisure Stadium Saturday night to watch the Panthers face the Virginia Cavaliers. Although it was a tough loss, and a close one at that, the most exciting part of the game was the parachuters, who were welcomed warmly to the field.

However, school does not wait for people to catch up after a fun-filled weekend. Yet another week of tough exams and even harder assignments ended with a sweeping win for Men’s Basketball in the Backyard Brawl. Once again, the Panthers sent the Mountaineers packing and devastated. We can always count on Women’s Volleyball to deliver, with another sweep over Florida State and Miami after a win over Duke the weekend before.

Pitt fans once again took over Acrisure Stadium to face off one more time at home against the Clemson Tigers. Although they fought hard, the Panthers could not hold them off. This week’s excitement for break and dread for finals was reflected by the dreary weather across campus as midterms wrapped up and pre-break assignments were completed.

Her Campus and the rest of Pitt look forward to taking some time away from schoolwork, whether at home or on campus, and stuffing themselves with the best foods Thanksgiving offers. Although it’s been a tough month, there’s nothing we can’t handle. I’m excited to see what December has in store!