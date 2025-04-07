HC Pitt’s March Roundup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

March is officially over, and with its end comes the recap of some of Her Campus Pitt’s March favorites!

Movie/TV Show

I have been in a huge TV era recently and a big part of that is the weekly release of three of my favorite shows, Yellowjackets, Severance, and The White Lotus. Every single one of these shows offers a unique kind of thrill each week, with every episode of all of the shows being filled with an insane amounts of twists and turns.

Other Favorites:

Mickey-17—Sienna

Derry Girls—Grace L.

Invincible– Alison

Song/Album/Artist

Over the Summer, I started listening to Olivia Dean, whose album Messy quickly became one of my favorites. Recently, Olivia had her song “It Isn’t Perfect But It Might Be” featured in the new Bridget Jones movie, and I haven’t stopped listening to it since.

Other Favorites:

“Am I Okay” by Megan Maroney—Julia

Fleetwood Mac—Amy

“Busy Woman” by Sabrina Carpenter—Jessie

Read

A book that I actually read for class that has become an all-time favorite of mine, Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel Never Let Me Go, is a heartbreaking portrayal of growing up and attempting to find one’s self. It’s also a soft sci-fi book, one of my favorite genres.

Other Favorites:

Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins—Julia & Emma

Hull by Xandria Phillips—Amanda

Salem’s Lot by Stephen King—Grace M.

Pittsburgh Things

A new favorite Pittsburgh restaurant of mine, Kaya, is located in the Strip District and features Caribbean-inspired cuisine. The food is delicious, the portions are huge, and I already can’t wait to go back.

Other Favorites:

Heinz History Center—Emma

Delanie’s Coffee—Sienna

Walks in Shadyside—Grace L.

Snack/Food/Drink

Trader Joe’s Scandinavian Swimmers have been my go-to sweet treat lately. They’re a sour candy, and honestly, I like them even more than Sour Patch Kids (which are one of my favorite candies).

Other Favorites:

Kale Salads—Amanda

Iced Matcha with Lavender—Grace M.

Popcorn—Amy

Clothing Item/Acessory

My absolute go-to clothing combo recently has been big wide leg sweatpants and a baby tee. It’s comfy, cute, and I will probably be wearing almost the same outfit for the rest of spring.

Other Favorites:

Rings—Alison & Grace L.

Cute sweaters—Amanda

Gap Linen and Tank Short Set—Grace M.

Skincare/Beauty

I got the Trader Joe’s lip mask as a Christmas gift, and I’ve been addicted to it ever since. It’s so nice and makes your lips feel so soft. I’ve been recommending it to everyone ever since.

Other Favorites:

Laneige Lip Mask & Lip Balm in Berry—Jessie

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream—Sienna

Not Your Mother’s Heat Protectant—Julia

Thanks for reading!