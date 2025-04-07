Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Zen Chung Via Unsplash
Life

HC Pitt’s March Roundup

Lauren Deaton
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

March is officially over, and with its end comes the recap of some of Her Campus Pitt’s March favorites!

Movie/TV Show

I have been in a huge TV era recently and a big part of that is the weekly release of three of my favorite shows, Yellowjackets, Severance, and The White Lotus. Every single one of these shows offers a unique kind of thrill each week, with every episode of all of the shows being filled with an insane amounts of twists and turns. 

Other Favorites:

  • Mickey-17—Sienna
  • Derry Girls—Grace L.
  • Invincible– Alison

Song/Album/Artist

Over the Summer, I started listening to Olivia Dean, whose album Messy quickly became one of my favorites. Recently, Olivia had her song “It Isn’t Perfect But It Might Be” featured in the new Bridget Jones movie, and I haven’t stopped listening to it since.

Other Favorites:

  • “Am I Okay” by Megan Maroney—Julia
  • Fleetwood Mac—Amy
  • “Busy Woman” by Sabrina Carpenter—Jessie

Read

A book that I actually read for class that has become an all-time favorite of mine, Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel Never Let Me Go, is a heartbreaking portrayal of growing up and attempting to find one’s self. It’s also a soft sci-fi book, one of my favorite genres. 

Other Favorites:

  • Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins—Julia & Emma
  • Hull by Xandria Phillips—Amanda
  • Salem’s Lot by Stephen King—Grace M.

Pittsburgh Things

A new favorite Pittsburgh restaurant of mine, Kaya, is located in the Strip District and features Caribbean-inspired cuisine. The food is delicious, the portions are huge, and I already can’t wait to go back.

Other Favorites:

  • Heinz History Center—Emma
  • Delanie’s Coffee—Sienna
  • Walks in Shadyside—Grace L.

Snack/Food/Drink

Trader Joe’s Scandinavian Swimmers have been my go-to sweet treat lately. They’re a sour candy, and honestly, I like them even more than Sour Patch Kids (which are one of my favorite candies). 

Other Favorites:

  • Kale Salads—Amanda
  • Iced Matcha with Lavender—Grace M.
  • Popcorn—Amy

Clothing Item/Acessory

My absolute go-to clothing combo recently has been big wide leg sweatpants and a baby tee. It’s comfy, cute, and I will probably be wearing almost the same outfit for the rest of spring. 

Other Favorites:

  • Rings—Alison & Grace L.
  • Cute sweaters—Amanda
  • Gap Linen and Tank Short Set—Grace M.

Skincare/Beauty

I got the Trader Joe’s lip mask as a Christmas gift, and I’ve been addicted to it ever since. It’s so nice and makes your lips feel so soft. I’ve been recommending it to everyone ever since. 

Other Favorites:

  • Laneige Lip Mask & Lip Balm in Berry—Jessie
  • Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream—Sienna
  • Not Your Mother’s Heat Protectant—Julia

Thanks for reading!

Lauren Deaton is a third-year student at the University of Pittsburgh, she is currently serving both as Chapter Chair and Writer. She most frequently writes about entertainment topics– including music recommendations, topics of representation, and anticipated movie lists. Lauren is double majoring in English Literature and Media and Professional Communications with a focus on Corporate and Community Relations. She is also pursuing a Film and Media Studies minor and Public and Professional Writing and Children's Literature Certificates and is a member of the Honors College. She recently completed a research position with the Pitt School of Education and will be continuing a research position with the Language and Literacy Division at Pitt during the Fall 2024 semester. In the future, she hopes to work in publishing helping to increase access to representation. She is also a writer for Studio 412 a creative outlet on Pitt’s campus and is a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi Sorority. Lauren loves her dog, her friends, her family, and everything reading and coming of age related.