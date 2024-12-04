This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

Gift-giving season is just around the corner, and no matter what holiday(s) you celebrate, you may find yourself struggling to decide what to give your friends and family. Well, if you consider yourself a crafty person, I have a few handmade gift ideas that are sure to please both your creative spirit and the recipients of your creations.

Knit or Crochet hearts

If you already know how to knit or crochet, just use a pattern to create a heart. I’ve used this to give out as mug coasters or just as a cute decoration. If you craft a bunch of these, you can also string them together in a decorative garland. Here is a pattern for a knitted heart. Here is a pattern for a crocheted heart.

Bookmarks

All you need is a sheet of paper (the type is your choice—I use watercolor or cardstock paper), a ruler, scissors, and something to decorate with. First, cut the paper into equally sized long rectangles, then get to decorating. I prefer to use watercolor to create some colorful designs. Add a decorative ribbon tied through a hole punch to the top of the bookmark.

Crochet plushies

There are so many patterns for crocheting plushies out there. If you want to gift a bunch to your friends, consider finding and perfecting your technique in one pattern and then creating a bunch of them in all sorts of colors. This website has 25 different patterns for crochet plushies.

Embroidery

A needle and colorful thread can make any object into a work of art. If you already know how to thread and use a needle, you may be able to create some artwork. This guide has step-by-step directions for creating floral patterns. If you’re wondering what to embroider, the answer is anything! Tote bags, thrifted clothing, cloth bags/purses, backpacks, lanyards, etc.

Origami

All you need is square paper! There are so many guides to creating origami work online. Make someone’s favorite animal from paper, or gift them a bouquet of paper origami flowers.

Hand-Painted Jewelry Bowl

If you have friends or family who love wearing jewelry, consider gifting them a hand-painted jewelry dish or bowl. Either order a bulk package of small bowls or head to a thrift store to get some secondhand. Then, find a pattern or design to paint on the surface. Here are some of my ideas for painting: flowers, fruits such as oranges or strawberries, snowflakes, gingerbread people, or geometric patterns.

Friendship bracelets

This is an easy gift if you already have a kit of beads or bracelet-making thread. Coordinate matching bracelets with your friends, or pick a few of their favorite colors to create a unique gift.

Hair ribbon accessories

Whenever I’m shopping in a clothing store, I always see hair bow accessories being sold in the checkout area. But these are often low quality and expensive, so I suggest purchasing a length of ribbon and some hair ties or clips to create your own. All you need to do is cut a suitable length of ribbon and fasten it onto the tie or clip in a bow. You can also use a dot of hot glue to secure the shape of the bow.

Recipe Cards

Does your family have a special holiday recipe? Include it on a handwritten recipe card. I recommend adding illustrations or calligraphy to decorate it. You can also make a few batches of the recipe and gift it with the card.

Handwritten Card or Letter