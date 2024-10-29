The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

There are plenty of classic Halloween movies out there for those who do not like horror movies. If you know someone who doesn’t like scary movies or you do not like scary movies, this article is for you! This spooky season, my roommates and I want to have a Halloween movie night, but we can’t all agree on watching a horror movie. I even have a roommate born on Halloween, yet she refuses to watch scary Halloween movies. I enjoy horror movies during Halloween, but it is all about personal preference. So, this Halloween, my roommates and I will be watching some Halloween movies that are festive but not scary.

The first movie we want to watch together is The Nightmare Before Christmas. I like this movie because it blends Halloween and Christmas themes. This movie was a staple for me growing up because it is not scary but always got me excited for Halloween and Christmas. I like that this movie is a love story with its own spooky twist.

The next movie I enjoy is Beetlejuice. This movie has elements that are a little creepy and vulgar but is overall light-hearted. I think that the original movie is better than the new Beetlejuice, but both movies are good options. I am a big fan of Jenna Ortega and her work in the new Beetlejuice, as well as her TV show Wednesday, which is based on the Addams Family. The original Addams Family is also a great Halloween movie with dark comedy, but not frightening.

A fourth option is Ghostbusters. I enjoy watching all of the Ghostbusters movies. I do not find these movies to be exceptionally scary or gory. I really like the 2016 Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Chris Hemsworth. I think this movie is very funny with many girl-power moments. I would like to watch the new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which was released on Netflix this year. The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and Finn Wolfhard and is rated PG-13. I am excited to see how this movie compares to the other Ghostbusters.

The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, the Addams Family, and Ghostbusters are my favorite non-scary Halloween movies. However, Coraline, Hocus Pocus, Hotel Transylvania, and Casper are also great options. I hope everyone enjoys their Halloween and watches some scary, or not-so-scary, Halloween movies!