Get Excited For These Movies/TV Shows Coming Soon!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While I enjoy rewatching my favorite TV shows or checking out older releases I never originally watched, sometimes it’s great to see what new movies/TV shows are coming out to participate in their cultural conversations. If you’re looking for a list of some of the hottest new releases to binge soon, look no further! Check out these top picks hitting movie theaters and streaming services this spring and summer.

Forbidden Fruits – March 27

Coming out Friday, actually, this movie has a STACKED Gen Z cast: Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Lili Reinhart (Riverdale), Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House), and Alexandra Shipp (X-Men). I’m so excited to see these actresses come together, and I’m very intrigued by the witchy, comedy plot.

Euphoria Season 3 – April 12

It feels like forever since Euphoria was last released, and I guess it was—the season two finale came out over four years ago. Zendaya recently commented on filming the new season and said it was a “whirlwind,” so I’m not really sure what to expect…

The Pitt Season 2 Finale – April 16

Okay, technically, season two is already airing, but some crazy things have been happening at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, so I’m sure the season finale will be the talk of the town. I think it’s so unique that each episode is one full hour of a shift, and it taking place in Pittsburgh just makes it even better!

Michael – April 24

Following the life of Michael Jackson, Michael’s real nephew will actually be making his film debut portraying his uncle! I’m interested to hear how the reviews of this will be, especially with the recent saturation of musical biopics—not all of which have been well received—and Michael Jackson’s controversies.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – May 1

One of the most iconic 2000s movies brought back much of the original cast 20 years later for a sequel! I’ve already seen some critiques on the “Netflix-fication” of the lighting in this movie as compared to the first 2006 film, but I’ll definitely still be tuning in.

House of the Dragon Season 3 – June

While a specific release date has not been announced yet, the newest House of The Dragon season will be out sometime in June. There have been reshoots and cuts to the number of episodes this season, but I’m sure when it releases, it will make a big conversation—good or bad.

Supergirl – June 26

I was a HUGE Supergirl (CW) fan when I was younger, so I’m very excited to see this movie. I really enjoyed the Superman movie that came out last summer, too, which had a post-credit scene that teased Milly Alcock’s version of Kara Zor-El. You will catch me in the movie theater seat on June 26 exactly.

Elle – July 1

This is a Prime Video prequel series to the iconic Legally Blonde (2001), following Elle Woods in her high school years! I remember hearing about the open casting process to find the next Elle Woods, and Lexi Minetree looked perfect, so it’ll be cool to see her fulfill this role.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – July 31

Another Zendaya mention on this list! This Spider-Man movie picks off where No Way Home ended, with Peter Parker being erased from everyone’s memory. The trailer just dropped if you’re interested!

Ted Lasso Season 4 – August