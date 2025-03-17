Fun Video Games to Play at No Cost

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

Playing video games is a fun hobby to do when you don’t have anything else to do. It’s essentially like watching a video, but you’re interacting with it instead of just sitting and watching it. Some of the most popular video games vary in genre, ranging from chill to thrilling. Notable examples include games from Nintendo (like Animal Crossing or Mario Kart), the Final Fantasy franchise, and who can ever forget Minecraft! Of course, these games cost money, and the gaming community is filled with people who splurge on at least one game. As college students, a lot of us probably won’t have time to do what most gaming streamers do, and because saving money is important for our tuition, it’s helpful to name some free video games that are worth playing.

(Disclaimer: By free, I meant games in which you don’t need to pay to start and continue playing. Some of the free games can include in-app purchases.)

cat bird

A very cute game about a critter named Cat Bird, the player aims to control Cat Bird to safely get home through portals that go through planets to planets. As players continue to move on to the next level, more obstacles try to keep Cat Bird from going home (including bosses), and the players have to help Cat Bird navigate through these obstacles. This game has a pixelated art style, which looks old-timey, but also gave this game style. The animation is also smooth, with simple visual effects to emphasize the cuteness. If you want to play a game that is cute and has some action that is not too intense, Cat Bird is for you!

Provider: Raiyumi

Accepted Platforms: Android, iOS

Hatsune Miku: Colorful stage

I love rhythm games, but if you prefer a rhythm game with a story and colorful visuals, I recommend Colorful Stage (aka Project Sekai). It’s a double plus if you’re a fan of virtual singers (software that sings songs created by real-life producers and songwriters), especially Miku Hatsune, whose name you might’ve heard. Among the Miku Hatsune games and other rhythm games that I had played, this is the only game that comes into mind that is free to download, so I might’ve missed some other fun rhythm games to play that are not Piano Tiles. This game is a cross between a rhythm game and a gacha game, as besides playing some songs, it also has a gacha system in which players pull for character cards (which are necessary to get pass each song, especially three or four-star cards as these have more value than those with less stars). Being both a rhythm and a gacha game does sound fun, but it might be too time-consuming for some people. There are also daily sign-ins and challenges, making this game more time-consuming, so I understand this game isn’t for everyone. Nevertheless, this is a game if you like stories with uplifting messages and Miku Hatsune.

Provider: Sega

Accepted Platforms: iOS (iPhone 11 or above recommended), Android (8.0 or above required)

Love is in small things

If you don’t like action games and prefer peaceful puzzle games, I would recommend Love is in Small Things. This is for the romance fans, and although the story seems to be a simple love story about a man and a woman who fell in love at first sight, players get to experience what their relationship is like, and it displays what a healthy relationship would look like. In addition, the puzzle games are spot-the-object games in which the pictures start off as just being sketched with no colors, but colors bloom as more objects are found, and once they are found, all colors show up. The art style is simple with watercolor-style colors, and although there isn’t a lot going on with the story, it is just what typical players should expect: simple, peaceful, and a romance to gush over.

Provider: Lunasoft Inc.

Accepted Platforms: iOS, Androids (not free on Steam)

Doki doki literature club (original)

Keep in mind that there is another version of that game that ends with “Plus!”, this version costs money to unlock the original. Doki Doki Literature Club may look like a typical dating sim aimed at straight men, but honestly, anybody of any sex, gender, and sexuality can play this game as long as they can handle the twist in this seemingly innocent game. In this visual novel, players get to spend time with three out of the four girls who are a part of the literature club in a high school setting. It starts sweet, then right in the middle, something dark happens (which I won’t tell you), and the players get to know and understand what goes on in these girls’ lives. Best of all, when players first open this game, a content warning is displayed, and it is recommended for players who are 13 years or older and can handle sensitive topics that include suicide, mental health issues, and self-harm to play this game. If you enjoy a seemingly innocent game that heads deep into mental health issues, this game is for you.

Provider: Team Salvato

Accepted Platforms: Windows, macOS, Linux