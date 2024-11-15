Finals: Your Ultimate Guide to Nail Them, Not Fail Them.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The reality is, college is HARD, and pushing through finals week can be even harder for many students. As finals season swiftly approaches, the negative ways in which seasonal changes, material overload, and brain fog affect our ability to study can be so real. But don’t worry, I’ve got you! Here’s a list of study and self-care tips made just for you, so that you can nail those finals, not fail them.

Sleepers Keepers

In order to keep pulling in the last of those excellent grades like you have all year, you’re going to have to sacrifice some TikTok doom scrolling, hangouts with friends, and typical late night college activities to prioritize your best friend called sleep! Ideally, college students should try to aim for about 7-9 hours each night, as it helps avoid brain fog, drowsiness, and overall anxiety which negatively affect the way we learn. If you have a lot of studying the next day, start winding down for bed before the clock hits 10 P.M. to give your body and mind enough time to relax so you can peacefully drift into your dreams.

Get Caffeinated

Whether your guilty pleasure drink is a Celsius, iced coffee, or a soda, feel free to grab one. Reaching for something with caffeine or sugar can get you out of bed in the morning and keep you out of it. This can be expensive in the long run, but so is the cost of your education. If you’re paying all this money for a piece of paper, you might as well do everything you can to learn, which is impossible when you aren’t even awake. If you’re financially concerned, most universities offer meal plans you can use at your local coffee shop to purchase these beverages. If you’re not much of a caffeine girly, that’s okay too! Just don’t forget to drink plenty of water throughout the day, your body needs it just as much! However, if you do drink caffeine, be mindful of what time you consume it. The later you drink it, the less productive you’ll be during the day, which could lead to insomnia. The earlier you drink it, the more efficiently you work during the day, letting you relax at night.

Clean Space, Clear Mind

Like Maddy from Euphoria says, “Out of sight, out of mind.” Cleaning is one of the most underrated de-stressing activities. The process of cleaning and keeping it clean reduces stress levels significantly. The amount of times I’ve tried studying but been too worried about the mess I’d come home to can truly affect the way I retain information. Chances are, if you’re procrastinating on cleaning it, you’ll also procrastinate on your work too, only leading to a spiral of un-productivity. Even if all you do is make your bed, clear off your desk, and keep up with laundry, it’ll make a world of difference when you finally sit down to focus on the work that’s actually in front of you.

Study Scenes and Spots

Pick a spot, any spot… except your dorm room. I know it sucks to hear, but it’ll be too tempting for you to crawl back into bed, give into your phone and possibly fall asleep. Instead, opt for a public setting where other students are studying too. From experience, whenever I study in a place with other students around me, I feel 1000% more motivated. Since we’re all college students struggling weekly with new pressures and academic stress, it’s comforting to know that the person next to me at the library is going through it too. Coffee shops, libraries, and parks are some of the top tier on-campus locations to spice up your study sesh with some pretty scenery while “locking-in.”

Make a Game Plan

Knowing your goals from the get-go once you sit down is a great way to maintain the necessary momentum to finish out finals season with a bang. This could be studying for your first final, catching up on emails, or scheduling your upcoming week with your planner. When arriving at your study spot, know what your priorities are when it comes to exams and deadlines so you can work with time rather than against it. Before you get started, create and keep a tidy and organized environment in front of you so you don’t have to keep annoyingly digging through your bag—it’ll only keep you sidetracked. Just the essentials are good! This could be your laptop, a notebook or iPad for notes, a pen, headphones and your favorite caffeinated drink (or some water on the side.)

Find Your Motivation