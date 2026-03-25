Fashion Trend Takeover Predictions: Spring And Summer Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone knows the old saying, “history repeats itself.” I find this interesting because it holds in any context. Arguably, one of the best categories this holds is fashion. Trends have been coming and going since the beginning, whether it was the 80’s bright colors and funky patterns, to the 2000s low-rise skinny jeans and baby tees, to the comeback of all things 2016 (minus the chokers). Every season, trends are filtered out and brought in; it can be overwhelming trying to keep up!

I’m fully aware this is a personal problem; however, my favorite activity is shopping! I never really focused on new trends growing up, as long as my clothes were in good condition, I was fine. It wasn’t until 8th grade that I discovered my love for shopping, and ever since that day, I haven’t been able to look back. Now I find new trends exciting, fun, and the perfect reason to go shopping for a new outfit, ESPECIALLY if an event is coming up! My second favorite activity? Guessing which trends are coming and going. Now that spring is here, and summer is approaching fast, here are some predictions of trends I see in our future!

Between Zara Larsson’s world domination and the 2016 comeback, I believe more and more patterns will arise. So far, we’ve brought back cheetah print, camo, and polka dots (OBSESSED), and I foresee stripes making one of the biggest comebacks for the summer. I mean, it’s so versatile and summer-coded, what’s not to love? Another pattern creeping upon us is more animal prints. YES. Specifically, zebra and snakeskin—bring it all!!! Let me set the scene: imagine these prints pairing perfectly as cute sets for your beach pictures with the digi cam, sun-kissed and bronzed, hair done, after a long day being in the sun! I am telling you, fun prints are SO in!!! Recently, paisley patterns and gingham have also taken over, as they should!! These patterns encapsulate spring and summer vibes exceptionally!!! The last type of prints I am expecting to see are fun beachy prints, such as tropical flowers or random shapes spread out in bright colors and sparkles! With a white or crème background, this has been popping up, increasing the capture of summer fun perfectly!

In addition, although pastels will never ever go out of style, I am expecting to see an increase in the popularity of bright colors such as teal, coral, mint, yellow, hot pink, and bright orange! These are the perfect spring and summer colors that pair perfectly with any pattern! Especially layered with gold or silver, it is super cute and will elevate the outfit greatly!!!

Spring and summer clothing is one of the most exciting things to look forward to in the year, as it’s so versatile, as well as all the vacations and events that require new outfits! In addition to this, bathing suits are a perfect opportunity to wear different patterns and colors than you’re used to. Not only this, but also it is the best time to explore with your style as the weather is so nice, so it’s significantly easier to explore different ways to wear it. Also, having many more opportunities and events to wear it too helps a lot! If you take anything away from this article at all, it is to step out of your comfort zone, try new things, and express yourself through your clothing!!! I promise you, life is so much fun getting to switch up your typical outfits.