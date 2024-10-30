Fangirling Out: How Are So Many of My Favorite Things Happening at Once?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

The older I’ve gotten the more comfortable I’ve become with myself, and this isn’t just through things like my style or my personality, it’s also in things like the media I consume and the way I talk about it. And boy oh boy do I LOVE to talk about media. If you ever talk to me for more than about five minutes there’s an almost 100% chance that I will find some way to bring up a book, a movie, or my favorite actor, it’s simply part of who I am.

Recently, this has only gotten worse as I’ve been inundated with so much content from so many of my favorite creators and stories. It has not been uncommon for me to have been found kicking my feet and giggling while staring at my phone or jumping up and down in front of the TV while something I’m particularly excited about is playing. Here are just a few of the things I’ve been ecstatic about lately.

We Live in Time

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are hands down my favorite actors, and ever since I heard they’d be starring in a rom-com together, I’ve been waiting with bated breath for its release. And now it’s finally here! I saw the movie this past weekend and it more than lived up to my expectations. Pugh and Garfield are perfect together and the film is so heartbreakingly beautiful. I have been thoroughly enjoying watching every single second of their press tour together and I never want this era to end, I hope they do a million more projects together.

Agatha All Along

It would be no stretch to say that recent Marvel projects have been rather lackluster, but with the release of Agatha All Along, it would seem they may have finally made a turn for the better. Spinning out of the critically acclaimed Wanda Vision (and my favorite MCU project to date), Agatha All Along is packed with the same care, genre-bending, and balance of humor and emotion that made Wanda Vision truly great. Katherine Hahn is delivering an all-time great performance, and Joe Locke’s character Wiccan is absolutely to die for. I have been dreaming of Locke being cast as Wiccan for years, and I couldn’t be happier with it finally happening.

Heartstopper Season 3

If there’s one thing Joe Locke and Kit Connor are gonna do, it’s stay booked and busy; their appearance in so many different things I love was actually the inspiration for this article! Heartstopper season 3 covers both volumes 4 and 5 of the Heartstopper comic, volume 4 being my very favorite of the entire series. I have been eagerly awaiting the adaptation of this section of the comics since the show started, and it was even better than I ever could have imagined.

Romeo + Juliet

If Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor have no fans I’m dead. I could not love the pair of them more, I’ve loved seeing every bit of their interviews together and every clip of the show. There truly are not two more charming people in the world. The play is now out of previews and has officially opened on Broadway!

Abbott Elementary Season 4

I absolutely adore sitcoms, they are my favorite kind of show and the only television I can watch with any kind of consistency, and Abbott Elementary is easily one of my favorites among them. Although season 4 is only a few episodes in, I can already tell it’s going to live up to the high standards set by its previous seasons.

The English Teacher Season 1

I am so obsessed with this show, the entire first season has now aired on FX and is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+! The series follows Evan, a gay high school English teacher, as he and his co-workers try to balance the demands of parents and students. This show had me cracking up every single episode, its writing is sharp and snappy, its characters perfectly unhinged, its episodes filled with queer joy, and it is truly one of the funniest things on TV today.

Shrinking Season 2

Genuinely one of the best, and most underrated, shows ever made. Shrinking follows Jimmy, a therapist grieving the recent loss of his wife, as he tries to apply some rather unconventional therapy methods. The show is a complex, caring, and hilarious portrait of grief and what it means to keep living after loss. And if that’s not enough to convince you to watch, not only does the supporting cast feature Harrison Ford in maybe my favorite role of his life, but it also features one of my favorite scenes in TV history, Jason Segel hysterically sobbing while riding a bike and listening to Phoebe Bridgers.

Overall, there’s a lot of great content coming out right now, and I’m really glad to finally be in my TV era!