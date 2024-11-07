Fall Fun At Soergel’s

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

If you plan on heading out to Pittsburgh’s beloved fall staple, Soergel’s Orchards, this season for some aesthetic autumn fun, here are my suggestions!

The food is delicious and worth the hype. Personally, I have a fall favorite: an iced pumpkin spice latte with a fresh, cinnamon sugar-coated apple cider donut on top. It was exactly what I needed on a crisp Saturday morning. The apple cider tastes so incredibly fresh and is fall in a cup! The mac-n-cheese is delectably rich, delicious, and filling.

Do NOT, under any circumstances, wear your favorite shoes! The walking path that travels from top to bottom is dusty and dirty, which is not unexpected for a pumpkin patch, but you would be surprised at how many pumpkin patch goers forget about this crucial detail. The path is also incredibly steep, so if you are looking to both shop and go through the corn maze (located on opposite ends of the hill), wear your walking shoes.

For those wanting to document their trip, starting your photoshoot in the orange, sprawling pumpkin patch may seem appealing, but you will quickly be brawled by wind. It is very breezy at the top of the hill, so if you seek photos where your hair rests on your shoulders and isn’t blowing through the air, then I recommend taking your Instagram photos at the base of the orchards. Fear not, there are endless photo ops, with cute backgrounds that paint “Soergel’s Orchards” above your head or bins overflowing with pumpkins to appease your feed.

In regards to activities, watching the lively and entertaining goats was a great time. The other animals did not move all that much, which made the goats the star of the show. You can also feed them, even though I personally am terrified of getting bitten by an animal. The corn maze would have been more entertaining if it was in better shape, however I think this is a temporary issue and will be resolved shortly. The bumpy and nostalgic hayride was entertaining and a great way to admire the view without having to hike up the hill. It made me feel like I was a kid again in my hometown orchard, which is five hours away.

Overall, I recommend Soergel’s to anyone looking to escape the city for a few hours for some wholesome fall fun!