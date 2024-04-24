Don’t Forget About Maggie Rogers: “Don’t Forget Me” Album Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

On April 12, Maggie Rogers released her third album titled Don’t Forget Me. Before this, I had only listened to her first album, Heard It in A Past Life, and only remembered “Alaska” and “Fallingwater”. But, I’ve always admired Rogers’ work from afar (I watch the video of her Masterclass with Pharrell Williams probably once a week), so I was really excited to see what was in store for this new album.

The album begins with a warm and growing track called “It Was Coming All Along.” Detailing the feeling of growing older and trying to accept that change, Rogers sings that she’s “fine, but feel I’m breaking through, my world’s a honey shade of blue.” I love all of the production Rogers does on the album because it transports you through her lyrics and makes you feel what she felt. This song reminds me of a sunny morning of a new week and it sets the mood perfectly for the rest of the album.

The next song is my personal favorite, “Drunk.” Over a fast-paced beat and guitar, Rogers spits out the pre-chorus in a beautiful melody. The song details a strong moment of love where one is “lost in wishful thinking” and “not listening” to anyone else but their person. This track (and this whole album, really) reminds me of the music created for the TV show, Daisy Jones and the Six (if you know, you know). It’s that mix of folk and pop with strong vocals and a constantly moving pace that I always seem to gravitate towards. “Drunk” has its moments of quiet, especially near the end, but keeps you moving in the same way the subject of the song is moving with lust.

“On + On + On” is another one of my favorites. The strumming of the guitar at the beginning is an addictive sound that brings you right into the track. I especially love how Rogers balances the production with the lyrics during the chorus as she sings “And it goes on and on and on when you hear this song.” A similar push and pull between production and lyrics is employed on fan favorite “The Kill.” I especially enjoy the beginning of the chorus when she says “We both were so difficult, but so invincible, irresistible, but I loved you still.” That little wordplay on the “I” sounds is pretty unique and adds to the emotion in her voice.

A soothing piano ballad, “I Still Do,” anchors the middle of the album. As one of the only softer songs on the album, I felt like it was necessary to mention it. With such a stripped-back style, it feels like Rogers is serenading you right at the piano. Her voice flips at the beginning of the chorus, “’Cause love is not a debt you pay,” which beautifully adds to the vocal emotion of previous tracks.

The two singles released prior were the third song, “So Sick of Dreaming,” and the last one, eponymously named “Don’t Forget Me.” “So Sick of Dreaming” has a sweeping production that makes me want to drive down a highway at sunset, but the real star of the song is the spoken word bridge in the middle. Rogers explains how a guy bailed on their restaurant date fifteen minutes beforehand to go to a Knicks game instead. “And by the way, the Knicks lost,” she says, which is the best response to that story ever. I am a sucker for when people talk in songs, so I can’t stop repeating this track. “Don’t Forget Me” functions beautifully as a closing song, employing piano and guitar to soothe you to a thematic close. Rogers compares her friends’ ideas of love to her own, explaining she just wants “something I can handle…and promise me that when it’s time to leave, don’t forget me.” It’s a beautiful track that I think sums up the album well.

Overall, I’m very pleasantly surprised at how much I enjoyed Don’t Forget Me and I’m so excited to blast this on a drive this summer with the windows down. And, Maggie, if you see this, please add a Pittsburgh date for your tour this fall! Thank you!