The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

Our favorite pop icon growing up, Charli XCX, has made an iconic comeback to popularity with the release of her album BRAT. Rave culture is being brought to a more mainstream level, and I honestly give credit to the queen herself. Not only is the album entirely consumed by experimental DJ beats, but the lyrics are just as catchy. With Charli having a DJ background, her remixes are actual remixes. They aren’t just a new verse here or there, she completely changes the song with her featured artist. Recently, Charli released a new remix of her song Talk talk with Troye Sivan that completely blew up (…and of course is on the set list)! The original album dropped at the perfect time during summer, which lead us to the BRAT summer takeover. With the remix releases, Charli has guaranteed that as BRAT summer comes to a close, BRAT fall is just beginning.

Recently, the announcement of the SWEAT tour with Troye Sivan got posted all over social media. With Troye Sivan’s similar music style and both being pop icons, this tour is absolute perfection. I am extremely devastated that Charli and Troye aren’t coming to Pittsburgh. However, this doesn’t stop me from seeing their rave concerts all over social media.

There are endless videos of Charli and Troye’s stage presence hyping up a whole sold out arena. It’s pretty impressive to have multiple thousands of people getting as excited at a concerts as they would be at a club! In videos I have seen both of them interact with the crowd various times, making the performance feel inclusive! In recent videos, it was really funny to watch Charli shout out Duolingo from the stage because multiple promoters were wearing Duolingo costumes. Additionally, the stage lighting is meant to mock raves, which I find so cool as she is bringing that whole culture back in every detail. Don’t even get me started on the fashion worn at these shows. Everyone has had the coolest outfits — specifically the influencer Nadia has been highlighted at the show wearing an outfit inspired by Charli’s song Guess. Exaggerated colors and sizes of accessories and clothing have been filling the arenas. Sunglasses and scarves being incorporated into these outfits are such an iconic touch. Since I can’t attend, I am so glad to be continuously watching videos and pictures from the tour. I can feel the energy through the screen!

Don’t be a BRAT and go SWEAT at Charli and Troye’s tour. The confidence, environment, and culture is like no-other!