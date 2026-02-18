Doechii & The Art Of Subtly Coming Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the past few years, some celebrities have created alternative Instagram accounts to separate their promotional posts from their personal feeds. The idea is that these accounts aren’t run by management teams, and are therefore less restricted and more reflective of the artist behind the account. Artists such as Tyler, the Creator and Kendrick Lamar have posted little snippets of their lives through these public “finstas.” And, now, female rapper Doechii has created her own.

So far, on her account (@gutsgritglamour), she has posted singing videos and Substack recommendations and has enjoyed bringing African traditions into her own home. She is also very active on her story, frequently answering questions and posting little tidbits about her hobbies and interests. But what’s catching people’s eye most isn’t her grid posts or stories—it’s her bio, which includes: home life, wellness, books/essays, clubbing, lesbian, luxury, travel, beauty, music, side quests, fashion, and film.

Doechii has publicly identified as being bisexual since 2022, and, in 2024, stated in an interview, “I always knew I was gay. I’m currently bisexual.” Adding ‘currently’ hinted that maybe she wasn’t completely sure of which label resonated with her most, and that was still coming into her identity in the future. With this confirmation that she now identifies as a lesbian, many fans responded with comments such as, “Is this news?” which made me think about the pressure put on queer celebrities (especially queer women)—they just can’t win.

When Chappell Roan came out as a lesbian, people tried to erase her identity by bringing up all the songs in which she sang about liking men. Yes, she almost married a man, but that doesn’t mean she can’t decide that wasn’t her authentic self (Hello, did no one listen to the lyrics of “Good Luck, Babe!”?). Reneé Rapp also once identified as bisexual, but later came out as a lesbian. The online invalidation got so bad that she had to post, “If I say I’m a lesbian, I’m a lesbian.”

The point of bringing up other celebrities’ experiences is to highlight why so many still feel the need to officially come out, and why responses like “We already knew this” are so harmful. Coming out shouldn’t be a requirement, but when you’re a celebrity, you either have to come out or deal with the speculation and constant mislabeling. There also seems to be a norm that, if you come out, you have to claim a label and stick to that forever, which creates pressure for those still figuring themselves out.

Celebrities are different from the rest of us in many ways, but coming to terms with your identity is a universal experience. And coming to terms with your sexuality can be a journey. Changing your mind—discovering yourself—is part of that journey. When people come out in subtle ways, it’s possible it’s for a good reason, such as not wanting to deal with backlash. But then there’s the risk of parasocial fans misinterpreting hints or accusing celebrities of ‘queerbaiting.’ So, where is the line drawn?

Coming out isn’t so cut-and-dry. It’s not always clear how to navigate these situations online or face-to-face. However, when someone is announcing a label that they haven’t previously shared, it’s important to support them—when it’s something you didn’t expect, and even when it’s something you did. Because, to that person, it might have taken a lot of strength to get to the point where they felt ready to come out.

In the case of Doechii, I can’t speak to the unique challenges of being a Black lesbian, but I do know that representation matters. And, if her new account says anything to her audience, it’s that she’s more than just her music. Celebrities are people too, and when anyone decides to come out, no matter how subtle it is, they deserve to feel accepted.