“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” Movie Review

After the final episode of Demon Slayer‘s Hashira Training Arc aired on July 1st, 2024, an official announcement was made at the end of December that a theatrical adaptation of the original work’s final battle chapter, “Infinity Castle,” was in production. At the same time, a special promotional video and key visual images were released, confirming that the film would be released in three parts, which excited fans and ACG enthusiasts.

The first chapter of Infinity Castle was released in Japan on July 18, 2025, and fully premiered in North American cinemas on September 11, breaking multiple film and television records. The total length of the film is 155 minutes, and it is uncertain whether the next two sequels will exceed three hours. The plot of the movie touches the hearts of every audience member. (Spoilers ahead!)

With exciting fight scenes and moving storylines, it takes us back to the Taisho era in Japan, where light and shadow intertwined and people bravely resisted Oni (demons). Let’s enjoy one heart-stopping and heart-wrenching story after another. In addition to the original script, the movie also adds a lot of originality. Whether it’s the fifth thrust of Shinobu’s Insect Breathing that opens the first battle, or Akaza and Koyuki’s Sandbags, these moments better showcase the original charm of the Demon Slayers through both battle scenes and character emotions—strong gameplay, vibrant art, human courage and the pain brought by the impermanence of the world.

In addition to the more complete plot, the storytelling style of the movie itself also touches people’s hearts and resonates with them. The movie depicts three battles in the Battle of Infinity Castle, with smooth transitions and interweaving between each fight. The infinite city is constantly changing and expanding, with no end in sight as its background and color showcase different battles and sword fights. The first battle was initiated by Shinobu, and Doma’s Demon Blood Act of Cryokinesis exceeded all expectations. The frozen scene and the bloody scene set off by the peaceful Lotus Pond were ten times more stunning and shocking than imagined. Many people say they have been looking forward to the animation of the final battle of Demon Slayer for five or six years. Now, seeing such a scene in real life is truly tear-jerking, and the dream has become reality. Perhaps due to time constraints, the final battle between Doma, Kanao and Inosuke was postponed to the next movie. The final battle instead ended with a scene of extreme anger from Kanao, leaving people with boundless imagination. This kind of handling and ending is a bit stiff. Although the battle has two different parts pieced together, the connection between them is incredibly natural. It is only when a scene ends and the next climax immediately follows that it becomes more attractive to the audience. I hope the next film will be handled better.

Next up is Zenitsu, who took on the most significant role in the first few chapters of the animation. The first form—Thunderclap and Flash of Thunder Breathing—once again amazed the audience in the theater. Both sides in the battle are channeling thunder, and the Oni also uses swords to fight. The film emphasizes the emotions and differences between Zenitsu and his senior brother, Kaigaku, expressing Zenitsu’s pent-up feelings—although they dislike each other, Zenitsu has always respected his elder brother in his heart. In the end, Zenitsu created the seventh form of Thunder Breathing, Flaming Thunder God, where countless lightning bolts gathered into a roaring dragon that ascended, defeating Kaigaku and achieving ultimate victory. When Zenitsu’s consciousness began to feel lost, he seemed to arrive at the boundary between this world and the next. On the other side of the blooming flowers, Zenitsu was unable to cross the river between him and his grandfather. He cried and apologized, saying that he hadn’t been able to establish a good relationship with his senior brother and hadn’t become a pillar while his grandfather was alive. After a moment of silence, Grandpa cried and said one of the most tear-jerking lines in the whole movie: “Zenitsu, you’re my pride and joy.” The translation of this line strengthened their close family relationship, even though they were not blood-related. In the hazy fog, Grandpa disappeared on the other side, and his soul returned to peace. At this point, the second battle—with its fast pace and many interwoven memories—has completed.

The third battle is the core and focus of the entire movie, between Tanjiro, Giyu and Akaza. The difference is that the climax and memorable moments of the third battle constantly emerge, captivating and gripping the audience. Giyu has activated his mark, while Tanjiro has activated the Transparent World. As the abilities of righteous characters increase significantly, the abilities of villains continue to surpass their limits. Akaza’s memories and running lanterns are the most heartbreaking and empathetic among all ghosts, and this beautiful yet cruel memory made the cinema burst with cries and sighs. Whether it is Koyuki’s heartfelt confession under the grand fireworks, Akaza’s vow to protect her for the rest of her life, or Akaza’s rebirth process saved by her master, all highlight how cruel the world is in depriving her of everything. Fate is unpredictable, but there’s always a way forward. Struggling through all misfortunes and pains has become the foundation of Akaza’s life. Beautiful memories are generally portrayed extensively in righteous characters, while the characteristic of Demon Slayer is that everyone has a past, memories, and their own story. The interweaving of light, shadow, courage and resolution shakes the heart, making people feel the various states of the world.

The impact of Demon Slayer is real—it makes everyone’s fiery heart beat and brings joy, sadness and awe together.