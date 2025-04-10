Cool Trips for the Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

Summer—always accompanied by beauty and freedom, the world is bathed in sunshine, and everything is prosperous and hopeful. This summer, let’s travel and see the vast world together!

Okinawa Beach

Lemon Shōchū, mojito, and the refreshing, deep blue summer push the waves of the sea toward young, excited hearts. In the land of longevity’s blue zone, located in the southernmost part of Japan’s Kyushu region, the unique subtropical climate brings the sweltering heat of summer to people. The regenerated beaches here are the planet’s most brilliant sapphires. Whether it’s the 7 km long white sandy beach at Naha’s front beach or the boundless, blue gradient of the sky and sea, these are the perfect places for swimming and unwinding. Another famous beach is Zamami Island, the second largest island in the Kerama Islands. Behind its beach is lush green vegetation, while in front of it is a pure, deep blue sea. The island is far from the coast, with many small trails in the mountains, perfect for walking and relaxing.

camping

Pitching a tent, making a bento, whispering with friends in a sleeping bag, and maybe fireflies. What could be more exciting than going camping in the summer? As an activity for multiple ages, camping is like an adventure where you can not only build your own little home, but also fully experience the beauty of nature. Ricketts Glen State Park in Pennsylvania is home to natural canyon areas and wild waterfalls that flow freely like silver-white gauze. Visitors can not only explore the tusks and bones, but also breathe in the cleaner air and be accompanied by countless wildlife. Modern rental cabins are available, as well as 120 tents with full amenities, and pets are allowed. There is also the Gettysburg Farm RV Campground, which, because it is located on a farm, allows children to feed the animals if a family goes camping. The activity center also includes card games, golf, and a children’s playground. It’s a great place for families to spend the night camping.

summer volunteering

Go help wildlife! Volunteering in the summer not only enriches the hot season, but also fills the heart with a sense of fulfillment. There are programs all over the country that need help, and those related to the environment that bring us closer to nature while promoting animal rights. For example, the famous Lilongwe Wildlife Trust is dedicated to saving wildlife and curbing related crimes to provide a healthier environment for the people and wildlife of Malawi. Not only can students volunteer at wildlife sanctuaries, but they can also work together on research projects.

Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone—the most classic national nature conservation park. The magnificent landscape includes the Grand Canyon and waterfalls, as well as breathtaking geysers. There is a wide variety of wildlife and plants, as well as climatic features. A variety of mammals, birds, fish, and reptiles live here, emphasizing its remarkable vitality in a place with 85 percent forest cover. The Yellowstone Volcano is an active supervolcano that spews lava and ash over much of the park. Its rich and varied natural landscapes are all a reminder of the wonders of nature, so embrace such beauty in the middle of summer.

Disneyland

Want to dream with beauty and fairytales forever, and feel the beautiful stories intertwined in your heart? Disney is a park that children who love adventure and fun, and adults who want to explore the world, can enjoy together. Experience it together in the summer. In addition to California and Florida, Disneyland in Paris and Tokyo are also worth visiting and exploring. Tokyo Disney is a great place for nostalgia as it retains many classic Disney rides. The most unique is its DisneySea, with its unrivaled themed domestic parks, whether it’s the expansive Mediterranean Harbor or the whimsical Mermaid Lagoon. And Disney Paris is great too, with nighttime drone shows or parks worth walking through.

African Savannah