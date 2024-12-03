Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

Whenever I am having a bad day, am sick, want to relax, or just put the TV on in the background, I always gravitate towards my comfort shows and movies. I struggle with getting engrossed in a new TV show, having the attention span to follow an unknown movie plot, or the desire to connect with new characters. 

If you relate, keep reading!

I love returning to my comfort TV shows and movies. I love my characters, like Blair Waldorf in New York City and Rory Gilmore in Stars Hollow. I seek adventure like Marty McFly traveling through time, or the fun and flirty journalism lifestyle of Andi Anderson. Depending on my mood, I revert to whichever character I feel most like at the moment. It feels homey to follow a plot where I already know how it concludes. I already know what will happen to each character, so no one’s fate is up to chance. 

To me, a comfort show is about a combination of feelings. Predictability and familiarity are huge factors when I decide to watch something. Most of my days are unique, uncertain, and full of activity. When I finally have a break from the chaos, something that is certain and consistent makes me feel at ease, making me lean towards shows I have already watched. There are also nostalgic or emotional connections to many of my comfort choices. I watched Legally Blonde for the first time with my mom, and as a pre-law student myself, Elle Woods quickly became my idol. Good Luck Charlie was the only show my two younger sisters and I could agree on when we were ages six, nine, and 11, becoming our after-school ritual. I think of my sisters every time I hear the words “Disney channel”, and almost every chick flick makes me think of my mom, who was always full of laughter during those types of movies. 

Sometimes I consider what my actions say about me, and in this case, I think my tendency to rewatch connects to my desire for control. I strongly dislike not being in control of my life and am a control freak sometimes in other people’s lives as well. Likely, one of the many reasons that I love to see the same plot unfold time and time again is because it is consistent, dependable, and I’m in control. 

I theorize that even production companies know this common human tendency, which explains the unlimited number of reboots and spin-offs. They have figured out that one way to gain an audience is to produce something where an audience already exists! As a Gossip Girl lover, I immediately jumped into the spin-off show. When I was little, I adored Princess Belle, so as soon as the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie came out, the movie theatre immediately pulled the cost of a ticket out of my bank account. 

This dependence that I have on comfort is acceptable and okay most of the time, but what about when I want to watch something new? The answer is — I do! I have watched plenty of movies, and start (but likely do not finish) new shows at least monthly. Just because I adore repetition does not mean I am afraid of novelty. There is a sense of fascination and enjoyment that comes with the unknown, a feeling that we all know and many love. I absolutely love going to the movie theatre, even if I have no clue what will unfold on the gigantic screen in front of me. I love the feeling of testing out a pilot episode — especially if a friend recommends it. I laugh it off when I watch the credits of a movie roll and I realize that I did not care for a single minute of what just left my screen. 

All in all, they are called comfort shows for a reason and although trying something new is fresh and exciting, I love the feeling of returning to my favorite, beloved, and practically memorized TV shows and movies. 

Julia Kahn

Pitt '27

Julia Kahn is a sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh and a second year member of the University of Pittsburgh's chapter of Her Campus. She enjoys writing about a multitude of topics, specifically health and wellness, opinion pieces, book reviews, and personal experiences. She is a honors student majoring in Media and Professional Communications with a minor in Law and Criminal Justice and a certificate in Public and Professional Writing. At Pitt, she is also involved in Women in Law and is the Media and Public Relations Assistant for her sorority, Tri Delta. A few other fun facts about Julia are that she has two dogs, Leo and Snickers, who she misses so much while at college. Her favorite book series always has been (and always will be) Harry Potter, but has recently enjoyed "Heart Bones", "Gone Girl", and "American Dirt". In her free time, Julia loves to stay active by running, going to the gym, or playing tennis. She also spends lots of time with friends and enjoys experimenting in the kitchen.