This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

While all of us here at Her Campus clearly love to read and write, our members also have tons of other unique interests! As a freshman, I found it difficult to put myself out there and get involved in clubs that I didn’t know much about this year. But there are so many incredible organizations to join on campus. From dancing to rugby to women’s empowerment, here are some clubs around campus that HC Pitt members are involved in.

Lauren – Chapter President Club Involvement: Studio 412, The Pitt News and Alpha Epsilon Phi Sorority Favorite Club: Studio 412—not only are so many amazing people a part of this club but it has made me a better, more creative writer (and person, honestly.) It’s amazing for writing longer-form pieces and also for so many different artistic adventures! And The Pitt News—I write a digital blog for The Pitt News and absolutely adore it! I write one about every other week and it’s such a cool experience. Alison – Editor Club Involvement: ASL Club and National Student Speech Language and Hearing Association Favorite Club: ASL Club—it’s a great opportunity to practice signing, and they have options for people who aren’t in ASL classes at Pitt! Grace – Editor Club Involvement: Women’s Club Rugby Favorite Club: I recommend rugby to anyone. The sport itself is a lot of fun and it’s a good outlet to have. People can join with lots of experience or no experience or even knowledge of how the game works. I love the family we’ve created as a team and our coach, Chelsey, is the best. Julia – Writer Club Involvement: Women in Law, Ice Cream Sundays and Delta Delta Delta sorority Favorite Club: Her Campus is my favorite by far because it is consistent and fun to write for and I love the people in it! Lila – Writer Club Involvement: Treble Choral Ensemble Favorite Club: Treble Choral Ensemble!!! It’s a super fun way to keep singing and meet people from all majors and all years. Sienna – Writer Club Involvement: Women in Surgery Empowerment and Planned Parenthood Favorite Club: Her Campus!! It’s so fun to be able to write about anything I want whenever I want. Surabi – Writer Club Involvement: Pitt Tonight, Pitt Ballroom and Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Favorite Club: I would recommend joining Ballroom Club because not only is it fun, but it’s also super chill and you don’t need any experience to dance with us (it is also full of awesome people!) If you’re a fan of comedy shows, specifically late-night style comedy shows, come to a Pitt Tonight show! I’m one of the writers for the show and they’re always super fun. Evaline – Writer Club Involvement: ASL Club, YinzLing and Knittsburgh Favorite Club: ASL Club! It’s really fun as someone learning American Sign Language, but we are also open to beginners who are interested in the language! Kat – Writer Club Involvement: Art History Club and The Letter Project Favorite Club: I would recommend The Letter Project because it is a super chill way to spread positivity to women who may need it! Amy – Writer Club Involvement: Pitt Outdoors Club, Challah For Change and Gamma Sigma Sigma service sorority Favorite Club: I love Her Campus, but Challah For Change is another one of my absolute favorites! It is a super fun way to spread awareness and raise money for world hunger as well as give voice to the Jewish community at Pitt!

As you can see, HC Pitt has so many talented writers with so many other talents, interests and passions. And we love sharing what we’re passionate about with others. If you’re new to Pitt—or just looking for something new to try—consider joining one of the amazing organizations recommended by our members. It’s always fun and rewarding to get involved, meet new people and give back to your community!