Chappell Roan Remind Us That Celebrities Deserve Humanity Too

Chappell Roan just wants to be treated like a normal person.

But does it happen? No!

What she really needs is for fans to realize that she is still a human being.

The singer’s quick rise to fame can be attributed to her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which came out in September 2023. She promoted her music on social media, which included the creation of a viral TikTok dance to her song “HOT TO GO!”. Her virality only increased with appearances on late-night shows, performances in major festivals and during her tour.

Additionally, members of the LGBTQIA+ community have recognized Chappell Roan as a queer icon, as she identifies as a lesbian and proudly acknowledges it in songs like “Good Luck Babe”, “Femininomenon” and “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl”. Perhaps this personal touch to her music is why some fans feel so connected to the artist as a person.

Nevertheless, Chappell Roan has made it clear that being famous does not equal subjecting yourself to “creepy behavior”.

In a recent TikTok, she said, “It’s weird how people think that you know a person just ‘cause you see them online or you listen to the art they make.” This was largely in response to fans stalking her, yelling at her on the street, and touching her without consent. Inappropriate fan behavior like this does not only take place face-to-face, but also online. The singer has received messages through social media both out of love and hate, targeted toward her as well as her family members.

She isn’t the only artist to experience discomfort with obsessive fan behavior. Rapper Tyler, the Creator shared a similar attitude on the Mavericks podcast. He said that fans “want to know who your sister is, and like, what you ate for dinner […] people don’t know personal boundaries anymore, and it’s normalized.” There are many celebrities who feel this way, and the conversation is only just beginning.

Back in July, a fan told Doja Cat that they wished she would state that she loves her fans. She responded on the app Threads, stating “I don’t tho cuz I don’t even know y’all”. Like other celebrities fed up with the consequences of fame, she aims to create distance between herself and her fans. While Doja Cat may have been more blunt than others, the backlash against her comments generated the same controversy: Does being successful in the music industry mean forfeiting the right to privacy?

For Chappell Roan, the answer is very clearly a ‘no’. “I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen,” she posted. “I don’t care that abuse, harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous […] I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior”. While some fans have expressed their discontentment in the comment sections of her recent Instagram and TikTok posts, even calling her “entitled”, many feel that she isn’t asking for too much. After all, when did asking for personal space and human dignity become “too much”?

If she was any ordinary person, few people would think to harass her on the street or stalk her family members. But Chappell Roan has crossed the threshold of fame and may never experience anonymity again. It is not as if the artist has not expressed gratitude for all the love and experience that she has gained in the last year. But maybe becoming a celebrity shouldn’t have to mean never being able to exist in public without fear of harassment. Feelings of discomfort in her situation are completely understandable, especially given the speed at which she rose to fame.

Not every celebrity will speak out about their negative experiences with superfans, but it has become clear that Chappell Roan is not alone in her position. It’s time that we see celebrities as people, too, and treat them with the respect they deserve.