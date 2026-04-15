Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy: Why Are We Still Drawn To Her Style? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The release of FX’s Love Story has recently brought an abundance of attention back to the Kennedy family, and in particular, Carolyn Bessette. Bessette worked as a fashion publicist for Calvin Klein prior to her whirlwind marriage to John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996. Now, over 25 years after the tragic death of the pair, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy has still maintained her status as one of the worlds’ most influential style icons. In fact, apothecary shop C.O. Bigelow in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village has attracted a surplus of customers looking to purchase her signature headbands. It has become increasingly clear that to many, even decades later, Bessette is the prime example of what it means to be a “cool girl” in fashion. Here’s why.

Though Bessette’s celebrity status added an element of prestige that made women eager to replicate her look, the real reason people were and still are so drawn to Bessettes’ sense of style is because it was so understated. Of course, her job at Calvin Klein most likely had an impact on the way she viewed fashion, as there was a prevalent dress code. However, as time passed, Bessette secured herself as a fashion icon through her eye for styling and her consistency. When people looked at her, they did not see someone who was cycling through the many trends of the fashion world. Bessette knew what worked for her and carried herself with confidence and certainty.

The key to her effortless and sleek look was minimalism. Fashion today has turned into a massive byproduct of consumerism; trends coming and going, fast fashion being shoved in our faces, and clothes being incessantly purchased and discarded. What makes Bessette still so distinctive to women today is the fact that she had her own idea of what fashion is, rather than looking at trends and others’ “formulas” to try and emulate. She wore clean and subdued pieces that were tailored perfectly to her, and she repeated them. The fit of her wardrobe is one of the primary reasons Carolyn’s outfits looked so good. Her clothes did not overshadow her — she was wearing them, they weren’t wearing her.

Bessette emphasized what we know now as “quiet luxury.” She embodied a polished, intellectual wardrobe: staple shirts, perfectly tailored denim, knee-high boots, structured coats, and high-quality basics. She rarely wore clothing with visible logos, and was also commonly seen with little to no jewelry (aside from her iconic wedding band, of course). Her accessories consisted mostly of thick tortoise shell headbands, a Birkin or L.L. Bean tote, and oval sunglasses. These pieces have stood through the test of time because of the fact that they can be worn over and over again, as well as be mixed and matched with other items.

Ultimately, we have to question if the fascination with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s style is rooted in the actual outfits, or the energy she carried with them. I believe it is a combination of both. Bessette’s style was professional and elevated, but was also simple and personal to her. Women are looking to her as a framework for fashion, but also as an example to have individuality. In all actuality, her originality is what makes her stand out so much in terms of style.