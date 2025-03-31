Best Pittsburgh Restaurants For A Parents’ Visit Weekend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

When your parents come to visit you at college, there’s always one question on your mind: where should we go for dinner? So, here are some of my favorite (and most recommended) restaurants for parents’ visits in Pittsburgh.

Shady Grove—Shadyside

My personal go-to restaurant when my parents come to visit! Located in Shadyside, Shady Grove has a GIANT menu with lots of different American-type food options. I get something new almost every single time I’m here, and every single thing is just as delicious as the next. The restaurant is spacious with a big interior, and they’re also super accommodating of allergies and have lots of good gluten-free options.

Diners 2+1—Squirrel Hill

Admittedly, I’ve only ever ordered takeout from here, but it’s the go-to for me and my roommates (hi, Kaitlyn & Alison!) when one of our parents offers to order us dinner. Easily my favorite sushi in Pittsburgh, Diners 2+1 has a large menu that includes specialty rolls, sushi combos, and bowls. The Veg Farm roll is one of the best I’ve ever had.

Cafe Moulin—Shadyside

My favorite brunch spot in Pittsburgh, Cafe Moulin is the perfect place for breakfast or a late lunch when your family is in town! I definitely recommend planning a little extra time in your schedule if you go here as there’s sometimes a bit of a wait, but it’s so incredibly worth it, and there are also lots of cute shops in the area if you have some time to kill! Cafe Moulin specializes in sweet and savory crepes, as well as French toast, and also has incredible coffee.

Pastoli’s Pizza—Squirrel Hill

While it may not be the fanciest restaurant, Pastoli’s is hands down my favorite restaurant in all of Pittsburgh. An old-school pizza place, Pastoli’s has a wide selection of pizzas, sandwiches, salads, and more. And, if anyone in your family has any allergy or food sensitivity, this is the perfect place to go as they offer the widest (and best) variety of allergy-friendly items I’ve ever seen.

Kaya—The Strip

I went to Kaya for the first time last week, and I’m ready to go back again. It was just that good. With a basis in Caribbean and South American culinary traditions, Kaya offers a bold mix of flavors and dishes. Not only is the food delicious, but the servings are also massive and will leave you having sweet dreams about the excellent food for days to come.

Khalil’s—Bloomfield

A little bit of a hidden gem located less than a 10-minute drive away from campus, Khalil’s is a small Middle Eastern restaurant with incredible food. I’m pretty sure the last time I was here, I ate almost 2 falafel platters entirely by myself, and I have absolutely no regrets.

The Eagle—Downtown

An American comfort food hall, the Eagle has an incredibly rich and delicious menu. I went with my family when they were here last, and everyone got something different and couldn’t stop telling everyone else about just how good it was.

Hunan Bar—Oakland

A recommendation from both of my roommates, Hunan Bar is a hot pot restaurant that comes with top tier recommendations.

DiAnoia’s Eatery—The Strip

An Italian restaurant that is definitely next on my list to try for the next time my parents are here, DiAnoia’s has breakfast, lunch, and dinner options with a wide variety of salads, bread, pizza, and pasta.

Union Grill—Oakland