Best Opening Ceremony Looks At The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

The Olympics may be the world’s greatest sporting competition, but they are also fashion’s biggest runway. The 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics kicked off on February 6 with its highly anticipated Opening Ceremony. The ceremony features musical performances celebrating the host country’s culture, the lighting of the Olympic torch, and, most notably, the Athletes’ Parade, when competitors from around the world are officially welcomed to the Games.

Every Olympic cycle, athletes are styled in ceremonial outfits that reflect their country’s culture, history, and design identity. This year was no exception. Here are my favorite Opening Ceremony looks from Milano-Cortina.

Mongolia Mongolia’s outfits showcased the beauty of its culture on a global stage. Designed by Goyol Cashmere, the looks paid tribute to the attire of the Great Mongol Empire of the thirteenth to fifteenth centuries. The brand shared on Instagram that the designs preserve traditional elements, including a functional skirt slit for movement, a raised collar for protection against wind and cold, and a fully closed, overlapping front that symbolizes warmth and unity. Crafted from luxurious Mongolian cashmere in a rich navy hue, the garments featured sleek lines and intricate embroidered horn motifs. The result was both regal and deeply rooted in history, a stunning fusion of tradition and modern ceremonial wear. Haiti Haiti made major fashion headlines at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The nation sent two athletes, Richardson Viano in alpine skiing and Stevenson Savart in cross-country skiing, and their Opening Ceremony uniforms powerfully honored Haitian culture. Designed by Italian-Haitian designer Stella Jean, the hand-painted outfits were inspired by the work of Haitian-born painter and sculptor Édouard Duval Carrié. The vibrant ski apparel featured a striking landscape scene with a red riderless horse, symbolizing resilience and history. Every detail felt intentional, transforming the athletes into walking works of art. France France arguably delivered my favorite look of the ceremony. Athletes arrived in retro-inspired cream ski jackets and knit pants by heritage brand Le Coq Sportif. Red, white, and blue accents highlighted the French flag, while striped beanies and ombre gloves added dimension. The brand described the design as featuring an icy color palette to reflect the mountains so closely associated with the Winter Games. The look felt nostalgic yet fresh and effortlessly French. China China’s look, created by sportswear brand Li Ning, balanced classic winter style with bold presence. Athletes wore dark and light blue puffer jackets paired with white joggers, white sneakers, beanies, and scarves featuring China in red lettering. I especially appreciated the cohesive styling, with the white beanies and sneakers framing the outfit perfectly. The result was polished, unified, and impactful under the stadium lights. Italy The host country showed up in understated elegance. Designed by iconic Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani, the simple dark gray jackets and trousers carried deep meaning. Subtle Italian flag accents lined the bottom of the jackets, collars, and sleeve cuffs, and the look was finished with ITALIA headbands. Though minimalist, the design felt timeless and refined. It served as a fitting tribute to Italian craftsmanship and to iconic designer Giorgio Armani’s lasting legacy. The United States The United States once again partnered with Ralph Lauren for its Opening Ceremony look. This year’s outfit featured a white wool jacket, tailored trousers, and an American flag-patterned sweater, paired with a red, white, and blue beanie. The ensemble was sleek, classic, and unmistakably patriotic. While the overall look leaned simple, Ralph Lauren’s craftsmanship consistently elevates Team USA on the Olympic stage. Nigeria Nigeria may have sent just one athlete to the Winter Olympics, but the fashion impact was undeniable. Flagbearer and cross-country skier Samuel Uduigowme Ikpefan wore a striking green-and-white ensemble representing the Nigerian flag. The long-sleeve jacket featured bold green and white striping, paired with green cargo-style pants with white pocket accents. The vibrant color palette ensured Nigeria stood out and proved that even a single athlete can command attention on the world stage.

Ultimately, the Opening Ceremony reminded us that the Olympics are about more than competition. Before a single medal is awarded, countries have already told their stories through fabric, color, and design. Milano-Cortina proved that fashion is part of the spectacle, allowing athletes to carry their culture with them as they step into the global spotlight. If these looks are any indication, this Olympic Games will be just as unforgettable in style as it is in sport.