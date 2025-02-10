This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

If you find yourself stuck in a slump or struggling to keep up with your New Year’s goals that you made long ago, you may want to consider habit stacking.

Habit stacking is a way to introduce new habits by attaching them to already existing habits. I find this method useful for setting goals for myself! There are a few ways to do this. First, you can do it using this formula:

Before or after [current habit], I will do [new habit].

It’s important to write down the habits you want to focus on and put these written goals in a place where you’ll see them. Make sure to make these habit goals attainable! For example:

After drinking my morning coffee, I will put on my workout clothes.

Before I go to bed, I will read three pages of a book.

After I wake up, I will do my Duolingo lesson.

Before I shower, I will complete 1 quick chore.

However, there’s another way that I like to stack habits: Doing two habits simultaneously. Although this may sound a bit daunting, I think it’s helpful. The key for this method is to choose tasks that you need to get done and combine it with something you like to do that doesn’t take much effort. For example, when reading articles or textbook chapters to prepare for class, I stay focused by knitting or crocheting something simple with my hands. This keeps me focused and allows me to complete a few rows on a new fiber arts project.

Here are some other examples that I use:

Washing my dishes while listening to a podcast.

Calling a long-distance friend while cleaning my room or folding laundry.

Painting my nails while reviewing concepts for an exam.

Making friendship bracelets while reading or listening to content for a class.

My tip is to combine something that may be difficult, time-consuming, or stressful with something that is creative, fun, or social. Note that this habit combining method does not work for everyone or every situation, and I am aware that other people may function differently with their habits. That is why I asked some of my friends for examples of how they stack habits!

Here are some of their examples:

Complete the Wordle and other New York Times games while eating breakfast (to avoid doomscrolling on social media)

After weekday dinners, plan the next day in your calendar or planner

Stretch while watching the news on TV or YouTube

After waking up in the morning, have a cup of tea and write three tasks to get done today

The best part about habit stacking is you can start small, then build up to more habits as time progresses. Here is an example:

Wake up in the morning at 7am and have a cup of coffee

After drinking coffee, do a five-minute meditation

After doing a five-minute meditation, eat a protein-rich breakfast

After eating breakfast, go on a 30-minute walk

Habit stacking can create a chain of habits in a controlled way that isn’t too overwhelming all at once.

I hope that you’ll take some inspiration from these examples and attempt to introduce new habits into your lifestyle. Happy habit stacking and good luck!