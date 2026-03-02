Alysa Liu: Skating On Her Own Terms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was sitting in the campus library when Alysa Liu won the gold medal. I am a huge fan of the Olympics, especially figure skating, so I followed the entire competition closely. I watched as each skater stepped onto the ice, the nerves practically radiating through the screen. But when Alysa Liu emerged in her all-gold costume, she looked radiant and genuinely happy to be there. She skated as if she were exactly where she was meant to be. Her flawless routine launched her into first place, and just like that, she became an Olympic champion. In that moment, she did not just prove her extraordinary talent to the world—she showed the power of a positive and resilient mindset.

If you are not familiar with Liu’s story, it is unforgettable. In 2019, she became the youngest U.S. women’s figure skating champion in history at just 13 years old. She defended her national title in 2020. At 16, she competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and finished fifth. Later that year, she stunned the skating world by announcing her retirement.

Liu explained that she had fallen out of love with the sport and simply wanted the chance to be a normal teenager. During her time away, she traveled, spent time with friends, and began attending the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). In 2024, however, something shifted. On a ski trip, the cold air reminded her of the rink. That feeling sparked something in her, and she decided to return to skating on her own terms.

With that newfound freedom, she rediscovered her love for the sport. She approached skating differently by choosing her own music, setting her own schedule, and reclaiming her independence. As if no time had passed, she became World Champion in 2025, the first American woman to earn the title since Kimmie Meissner in 2006. Then, in February 2026, she captured Olympic gold.

Alysa Liu’s comeback is more than just a sports story. Her journey highlights the importance of doing things for yourself. She returned not because of outside pressure or expectations, but because she genuinely wanted to skate again. This time, she controlled her own path.

At her second Olympics, Liu competed with clarity and joy. She was not chasing medals or records. Instead, she embraced the experience. Her exuberance on and off the ice was magnetic, and it felt like the entire country fell in love with her spirit. In a sport often defined by pressure, Liu is a refreshing reminder that sometimes the journey matters far more than the outcome.

Watching Liu’s performance at the Winter Olympics felt like a wake-up call to me. I realized how often I fall into a routine of completing tasks just to check them off a list. Instead of being present, I rush through assignments and responsibilities, focused only on finishing rather than experiencing them. Sitting in the library and watching her savor every second on the ice reminded me how important it is to genuinely love what you are doing.

There have been many things in my life that I once loved purely for the joy they brought me, like music, swimming, and writing. When I did those things simply because I wanted to, I was always at my best. I was more focused, more creative, and more confident. The moment they started to feel like obligations instead of passions, that shift showed in my performance. The joy disappeared, and with it, so did the spark that made me excel in the first place.

Watching Liu compete with such freedom made me reflect on how different life feels when you choose passion over pressure. Success often comes not from relentless obligation, but from genuine enjoyment. When you love what you do, the act itself becomes fulfilling. Medals, records, and recognition become secondary.

With the Winter Olympics now behind us, I hope Alysa’s story serves as a reminder not just to her fellow athletes, but to all of us. No matter the stage of life, we owe it to ourselves to take a page from Liu’s book, be present, embrace what we love, and let fulfillment be its own reward.