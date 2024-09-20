Advice from Your Friendly Neighborhood Comic Book Expert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

I picked up my first comic book somewhere around age six. My dad sorted all of the comics appropriate for children out of his collection, and I would sneak them away to my room to read until I fell asleep. I mostly remember the artwork, the vibrant colors, crisp linework and eye-catching covers. (I usually selected which comic to read based on the cover…now what do we say about judging books?). I visited comic bookstores here and there throughout my childhood and teenage years, but it wouldn’t be until my freshman year in college that I finally braved the comic book industry as an adult.

Comic books are complicated. Yes, they’re stories told in pictures, usually confined to thirty-some pages, but they’re also sold in paperback, hardcover and virtually. There are superhero comics, but there are also horror, coming-of-age and fantasy comics, just to name a few. There are endless options, and many people avoid comic books because they’re intimidated. Well, never fear, your friendly neighborhood comic book expert is here! If comics are intimidating, look no further! Below is my best advice on the how, what, and where of comics!

Just Dive Right In

My first post-childhood experience with comic books happened by accident. On their way out of Pittsburgh after dropping me off, my parents explored some nearby stores and found my now holy grail: Phantom of the Attic Comics! My dad texted me later and told me to take a look. A few months later, I wandered in with my freshman roommate and came out forever changed. I only bought a few things: a variant cover, a back issue and a discounted trade. But my interest was piqued! If you’re not sure if you have a physical store near you, a simple Google search should have the answer! If you’re not feeling the store or are more interested in online comics, check out your local library and see what e-books they offer! There are also many online comic services, such as Comixology and Hoopla.

Find What Interests You

Now that you’ve dipped your toes into the world of comics, time to figure out your preferences! When most people think of comics, they think of superheroes: Batman, Spiderman, Wolverine, etc. The main superhero comics publishers are DC and Marvel. DC is most known for Batman, Superman, the Justice League, Teen Titans, and much more. Marvel, on the other hand, publishes the Avengers, X-Men, and Spiderman. Growing up, I was a DC Comics defender…but Marvel has grown on me in the last year or so. If superheroes aren’t your thing, there is so much more out there to explore! Dark Horse, Image, BOOM Studios, Vertigo and IDW all publish excellent comics for a variety of audiences! Once you find your favorites, you can ask the comic shop to “pull” those comics for you, meaning they’ll set it aside for you each time it comes out!

Do Some Research

So, now you’ve fallen down the rabbit hole. But there may still be some unfamiliar vocabulary. Below I’ll go over some confusing things you may encounter! First is the different publishing formats. If you want to read a series as it’s released, you’ll buy individual issues. Usually, these run between $3-$6 and are published either weekly, biweekly, or monthly. These may be ongoing, meaning there is no set end to the series, or limited, meaning there is a set number of issues. Technically, this is the most expensive way to read comics. It’s less money at the moment, but more expensive over time. Usually, several months after the single issues are published, they are compiled into a trade paperback. These vary in size but typically collect between 4-8 single issues. These will range in price depending on how many issues are collected but are usually between $15-$30. Finally, comics may be published as hardcovers. These are usually the most expensive and collect the largest number of issues. Special hardcovers, called omnibuses, will collect an entire series. These often collect older series that are out of print, which is awesome if you’re interested in the entire history of a team or character!

Superhero comics have some of their own special lingo. Both Marvel and DC publish crossover events. Typically, these events involve multiple teams and characters who may not always interact. For example, before it was made into a movie, Infinity War was a significant comic event! These events are fun to read, and expose you to a number of new characters and settings!

Have Fun, But Think About Your Budget

Listen, I love comic books, but they get expensive quickly. If you spend $20 a week (which is a cheap week for me), you’ll spend nearly $100 a month. If you’re on a budget, think about finding comic books for free at your local library. For my Pittsburgh friends, the Carnegie Library has an excellent selection, they have nearly everything I’ve thought about reading! If you want to try buying physical comics, think about buying trades or limiting yourself to pulling a certain amount of series a month.

Best Comics For New Readers

I’ve read a decent amount of comics in my time, and I think I have some pretty good opinions. So without further ado, here is a list of some of the best comics for new readers!

DC Comics

Justice League (2018-2022)

Watchmen (1986-1987)

Batgirl: Year One (2003)

Marvel Comics

Uncanny X-Men (1981-2011)

Hawkeye (2012-2015)

Marvels (1994)

Other Publishers

Invincible (2003-2018)

Fables (2002-2024)

Saga (2012-Present)

If you were intimidated by comic books, I hope this was helpful to you! I can say without a doubt that picking up my pulls is the highlight of my week, and I hope you can find some joy in them as well!