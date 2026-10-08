Adults: Why Is This So Good?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you exist on social media or are in the Gen Z age range, there is a pretty high chance that you have heard of the show Adults. But if you haven’t, I both envy the fact that you have the chance to watch it for the first time and hate that I can never have that experience again.

For context, Adults is an ensemble comedy that follows five friends living together in New York City. The main characters are Samir Rahman, Issa Damani, Anton Evans, Billie Schaffer, and Paul Baker. All five are in their mid-twenties, met at various points in their lives, and yet still possess the perfect friend group dynamic.

Throughout watching (and rewatching) this series I found myself actually crying at how funny the show was. Between the chaotic dialogue, ridiculous storylines, and over-the-top characters, every second of Adults is hilarious and memorable. Even while writing this I can vividly remember Samir mooning his interviewers and Anton “running” over the Bayside stabber. Yes, the scenes are ridiculous, but somehow feel authentic to the chaotic years that make up your 20s.

Before I get ahead of myself, I want to talk about why I think this show is such a big hit. With both seasons having only eight episodes of 25-minute each, Adults was recently renewed for seasons 3 and 4. In today’s society that’s an amazing feat, given how quickly streaming services cancel shows. But with such a short watch time how did Adults become such a hit?

Before anything else, Adults has the most accurate Gen Z slang portrayal out of any show to date. The dialogue feels natural and not overproduced like other series written by Gen X or even Boomers. Viewers can tell the cast regularly speaks like their characters in real life making it more relatable and easy to watch. To me, it feels like I’m watching my friends interact on a more ridiculous level. The quick and witty dialogue mixed with the plot makes it easy for such an effortlessly funny act.

Speaking of the script, the plot of the show is so unbelievable that where a viewer can never truly anticipate what is coming next. Adults does an amazing job of developing to an overarching plot while having completely unique subplots during every episode. With season one, there is a huge focus on introducing each character so the audience can understand the backgrounds and the dynamics of the group. We immediately know that they live in Samir’s parents’ house, met in childhood and young adulthood, and are a very close knit group. But, each of them has a distinct way that they add to the group. Anton is the social butterfly, Billie is breaking from her ex teacher’s pet persona, Issa is a carefree spirit, Samir is the chill guy, and Paul Baker the embodiment of nice Canadian. And even with these drastically different takes on life, they all find the best parts of each other while getting through the uncertainties of your 20s.

Without giving too many spoilers, season one introduces Paul Baker and Issa’s relationship as the newest dynamic of the group. Their coupling was sporadic but the two quickly grew close to the point that PB moved in considerably early. And despite their fun and new relationships, the plot gives subtle hints of chemistry between PB and Anton. This build up leads us through season one, leaving us with a very exciting cliff hanger going into season two.

With such intriguing build up, season two continues this cliff hanger in a way that doesn’t feel like a complete shift from season one. We see these characters continue their individual lives as usual without the overarching plot of PB and Anton influencing their personal lives. We also get to meet new characters that complete all of the subplots and even see some recurring characters like Julia Fox. Yet despite all of the new changes and additions, Adults perfectly places hints of PB and Anton to where it was always lingering in the back of my mind.

This slow and intentional progression held my (admittedly short) attention span the entire time. Very few sitcoms do a good job at catering to Gen Z’s humor and interests, for the sole reason that they make no attempt to understand this generation. There is a level of cringe to the show that adds to the humor without making it completely unwatchable. In my opinion, I think this is done through Billie being the only character who is working through her “cringeness.” Between dealing with unemployment at 25, building her confidence in the dating scene, and various other adventures, Billie stays true to her loveable cringe personality.

I could go on and on about the quality of this show, but there is so much that could be said about it. From casting, character development, plots, and dialogue, Adults is proving to be one of the most memorable sitcoms directed towards Gen Z viewers. I think every person involved with its production should feel proud of the impact and response of this show which has been a hard genre for TV to nail. Needless to say, I am so excited to see what future seasons bring for this cast and how the plot develops alongside future events and cultural changes.