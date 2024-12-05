The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Generational trauma seems to be the topic du jour in Hollywood films. From 2022’s Everything Everywhere All At Once to 2021’s animated Encanto, filmmakers continue to explore this complex subject in a variety of thoughtful and creative ways. Knowing this, I approached Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, A Real Pain (which he also wrote), curious to see how he would tackle the topic. From the trailers, the movie appeared to be a comedy with a touch of sadness. However, after watching it, I found the opposite to be true: A Real Pain is a profoundly moving and deeply depressing film that still manages to deliver sharp, unexpected humor, and I loved every minute of it.

Eisenberg stars as David, a neurotic yet outwardly ordinary man, who embarks on a Holocaust tour of Poland with his free-spirited, polar opposite cousin Benji, played by Kieran Culkin. Still mourning the loss of their beloved grandmother, who survived the Holocaust through “a thousand miracles”, the cousins set off on the tour to honor her memory and visit the place where she grew up.

From the description alone, the film doesn’t sound particularly lighthearted, but it has its moments of hilarity. I was impressed by Eisenberg’s ability to seamlessly weave laugh-out-loud humor into the deep melancholy that the subject demands. A single shot could take me from laughing to drying my eyes in seconds. Most of the humor came from Culkin, though Eisenberg’s ‘straight-man’ delivery still managed to give me a few laughs.

Eisenberg is an incredible actor, but I was especially taken with Culkin’s performance. Benji is a character who has to embody so many different facets — he’s funny and innately likable, yet he can get on your nerves in an instant. His laughter and tendency to make inappropriate jokes mask a deep sadness. Culkin’s ability to convey so much emotion with his eyes alone made the performance almost painful to watch at times.

Best known for his Emmy-winning role as Roman Roy on HBO’s Succession, Culkin brings a similar energy to Benji. While Roman had four seasons to develop his complexity, Culkin had just 90 minutes to make the audience empathize with and understand Benji, and he succeeded tenfold. If I needed any more proof of Culkin’s powerhouse talent, this was it.

Eisenberg and Culkin also share incredible chemistry. As someone who’s very close with my own cousin, I had no trouble believing that Benji and David grew up together. They nag, joke, confide, and settle into comfortable silences with ease. The film hinges on the believability of their dynamic, and both the writing and acting deliver perfectly.

There are so many elements that make A Real Pain work. Eisenberg’s script is sharp and quick, with not a second or line wasted. The supporting performances around the two leads add enough depth to keep the film running smoothly. But what truly sold me was the film’s deft handling of heavy topics like generational trauma and mental health.

What does it mean to support someone you love through an all-encompassing pain? A Real Pain doesn’t necessarily answer this question outright, but it offers profound insight. The film doesn’t end wrapped in a neat bow, and that’s to its benefit. It sets itself apart from its thematic contemporaries in this way. While other films tackling similar topics aim to provide closure for their characters, A Real Pain acknowledges that the emotional journeys its characters are on extend far beyond the film’s runtime.

Turning a Holocaust tour, including a visit to a concentration camp, into a beautiful and touching comedy is no small feat. Yet A Real Pain succeeds on all fronts. It’s a masterclass in acting and writing, and I wholeheartedly encourage anyone in need of a good cry to head to the theater and experience it.