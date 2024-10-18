A Powerful Podcast: “Call Her Daddy” with Guest Kamala Harris

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

Content Warning: Sexual Assault

Usually, I tune in to the Call Her Daddy podcast to listen to comedic, light-hearted, and casual conversations, whether it is an interview or advice session, it’s something to keep my mind busy. The episodes usually include scandals, relationships, celebrities, drama, boyfriends, fashion, or stories. However, this particular episode is unlike any other; Alex Cooper interviews Kamala Harris, and it’s an episode that I think every woman should listen to, regardless of their political party. There were a few specific moments that really stuck out to me during Cooper and Harris’ discussion.

The podcast begins with Harris reflecting on her childhood and the values that her mother instilled in her growing up. Her mother was a psychologist, which according to Harris, had its pluses and minuses. She explains how her mother taught her to express her feelings, take accountability, live up to her full potential, and about agency. Her mother emphasized what YOU can do about a situation rather than living life passively, which to some may seem like tough love, but Harris evidently has grown into a strong and inspirational woman as a result. This concept of agency is something that I think I and many other young people should consider in everyday life. I often find myself blaming my surroundings for a situation I am in, thinking my professor did not teach this material well enough or it’s too cold to go for my run today. Looking forward, I want to think more about what I can do, rather than how my surroundings could negatively impact my life if I allow them to.

I really love and appreciate the advice that she directs towards listeners, knowing that the listeners of Call Her Daddy are impressionable young women, likely in their 20s and 30s, who are going through major life events. She tells the audience to never take no for an answer. She dives into a long list of criticisms and words of warning she received during every stretch of her career, and tells Cooper that no one should take that as “no”. She advises never to be afraid of hard work, to which Cooper responds by telling listeners to think about Harris’ words of wisdom when facing this hurdle. As a young woman, I feel grateful to be surrounded by encouraging and uplifting communities that would never tell me not to live up to my full potential. For those not fortunate enough to have this environment, Harris and Cooper can be the motivators that remind you that you are worth it and you can do it, which is so powerful to hear.

The pair also talks about sexual assault, a topic that many people avoid. Since Harris began her career as a lawyer who frequently dealt with cases involving sexual assault, she talks a little bit about her backstory and advice she has for anyone who is dealing with this, has in the past, or knows someone who is. As someone who had a friend who was sexually assaulted and invited her to stay in her home while she healed, Harris tells listeners to never be afraid to stand up for themselves. One part of her message that I thought was especially powerful was that she acknowledges reasons why a victim may not want to come forward; fear of something worse happening, their assaulter seeking revenge on them, and victim-blaming. She ultimately says, never suffer silently. As a young woman, I find it so refreshing, inspiring, and enlightening to hear two public figures discuss a topic that is taboo within society. Hardly anyone talks about the issue in detail like Cooper and Harris do, and by spreading awareness, I am positive there are women listening who feel heard.

Another controversial topic that they delve into are birth control and abortions. I remember exactly where I was when I found out that Roe v. Wade was overturned; I was getting off the tour bus at Machu Picchu. This experience was clouded by the fact that women’s rights regressed. Harris discusses abortion politically and what that means for the election, but more importantly and humanely, she addresses what limited abortion access means to “the real person”. She talks about the factors that go into deciding to have an abortion that many people do not consider, like not being able to afford to take time off work to have the child, pay for the hospital stay, risk their health, take care of a child completely on their own, or go to another state to have an abortion.

The final topic that they talked about that stuck out to me was Cooper’s question of what Harris would do to help young people not be left behind. In response, Harris advises the young people of America to educate themselves. This really hit home to me because it forced me to self-reflect. I’m not educating myself, I’m not reading the news, and I’m not utilizing all of the resources that I have at my fingertips. After listening to this podcast, I will most certainly make a point to read the news, be curious, and use all of the resources that I am fortunate enough to have to keep myself updated.

Throughout this interview, Cooper responds with the most thoughtful questions that truly show how much she cares about the empowerment of women, which just makes me love her and her podcast even more. I love, appreciate, and feel empowered by this podcast episode because of the messages and thoughtful advice discussed by these two amazing women. In this review, I hardly even touched the surface of how meaningful this episode was, which is why I urge everybody reading to listen.