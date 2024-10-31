A Look at Cathy’s – Pitt’s Newest Thrift Store

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

In case you haven’t heard, a new thrift shop has opened up right by campus. Located next to Gidas Flowers on Forbes Avenue, the store, aptly named Cathy’s, features hundreds of Pitt-branded shirts, sweatshirts, pullovers, hats, and even PillowPets! They’re open every day from 10 am to 9 pm, which means you have no excuse not to check it out. If you’re in the market for a football game outfit, a new favorite hoodie, or just need some more Pitt attire, this is the place to search.

Even though the store looks small when you walk in, there’s actually a back room and a second floor. I got the chance to check out Cathy’s over Fall Break, and their prices were pretty fair, especially compared to many other Pitt merch resellers I’ve seen. On top of the Pitt merch they sell, Cathy’s also has tons of non-Pitt-related items. I dug through the jeans rack upstairs and tried on a few rings that were displayed up front. There’s also a fitting room to try on all your potential purchases, which I find especially important when thrifting. While looking around, I found that there was a good variety of sizes, styles, and options for men’s and women’s clothing. Upstairs, there’s also a little seating area with vintage magazines that you can flip through. I love to go thrifting when I’m able, but always having to catch a bus can be inconvenient, which is why being able to walk to Cathy’s from my apartment is a huge plus. The only other thrift store that I know of on Pitt’s campus, Thriftsburgh inside the O’Hara Student Center (which I also suggest you check out), is pretty small, so I’m happy to see a bigger one has opened up.

During my stop at Cathy’s, I didn’t end up getting anything, but I’m already planning to go back and try on some of the jeans I saw. As the school year goes on, I’m excited to see what other items Cathy’s will have in store. If you haven’t already, go check out Cathy’s today!