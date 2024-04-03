A Guide To Spicing Up Your Hairstyles!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a girl, we all know nothing is more frustrating than a day your hair is not working with you. Whether your hair is greasy, does not have volume, is frizzy, or keeps falling in your face, it can ruin your day. I always feel that when my hair looks good, I feel confident about my appearance! Obviously, how your hair looks does not define you or your day. That being said, I have quite a few ways to spice up your hairstyles that can fix a bad hair day!

My number one piece of advice is to find a claw clip that works for your hair type! I invested in the Tony Rose XXL claw clip in pink for my thick, curly, and long hair. Before I bought this clip, I tried to make tiny, flimsy clips work to hold my hair all day long, which left me frustrated and looking like a mess. After I invested in this claw clip, I know that no matter, what I can clip up all of my hair with no problem. Everyone’s hair is different, so find a clip that works best for you.

I also think that everyone should know how to braid! A braid will always work out, no matter whether your hair is clean, dirty, curly, straight, frizzy or flat. No matter the state of my hair, I know that two Dutch braids will always look good! I know that when you do not know how to braid it seems intimidating, but there are endless tutorials on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram that can help anyone. There are even tutorials to “fake-a-braid” using rubber hair elastics.

Additionally, use your natural hair texture to your advantage! I have curly hair that holds its shape pretty well and usually has a lot of volume, so I usually try to embrace messy hairstyles. It definitely took me a while to realize that embracing my messy hair is the easiest and most flattering move, but I have gotten there! I love doing half-up hairstyles with claw clip ponytails or messy buns to show off my curls. If I had straight, sleek, and shiny hair I would definitely lean more towards crisp and clean-cut hairstyles like ponytails.

Finally, the next time you get your hair cut, try something new! I will encourage anyone to get layers, face framers, or even do a big chop just to mix it up. Hair grows back, so why not try something new? Over spring break, I got long curtain bangs and I cannot believe I have been missing out on bangs for years! I love them (except for when I need my hair out of my face…) and I feel like they compliment my curls.