This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

In 1975, vocalist-guitarist David Byrne, bassist Tina Weymouth, guitarist-keyboardist Jerry Harrison, and drummer Chris Frantz formed Talking Heads. Right before the height of the New York City punk scene, these four began writing and recording their own music, eventually becoming music legends. Inspired by a mixture of soul, R&B, and funk-punk, Talking Heads created their own distinct sound that inspires many of today’s artists.

Essential Songs

If you have only heard one song from Talking Heads’ discography, it was likely “Psycho Killer.” Crowned as their most streamed song on Spotify and Apple Music, it has been heard in shows like Stranger Things and Riverdale. This song comes from the band’s first album, Talking Heads ‘77, and it’s no wonder it has become so beloved by fans of the band and the general public alike. Its captivating lyrics and Weymouth’s catchy bassline, combined with David Byrne’s signature funky vocal style, come together to create a charming yet unsettling song.

The next songs fall directly below “Psycho Killer” on streaming services. “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody),” “Once in a Lifetime,” and “Burning Down the House” are among the band’s most well-known (and well-covered) songs.

“This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)” is a beautiful song about finding ‘your place.’ The lyrics are simple yet powerful, and the instrumental has a heavenly, airy quality that makes you feel like you’re floating. In addition to being a widely liked song, it is greatly treasured by Talking Heads fans. There’s something very special about this song that is difficult to describe but is evident when you listen. It’s one of those songs that, whether it clicks with you the first time or not, it grows on you further with each listen.

“Once in a Lifetime” comes from Talking Heads’ most critically acclaimed album, Remain in Light. Each song from that album is phenomenal and this is no exception. It’s perfectly weird with its repetitive, ‘watery’ synth and Byrne’s passionate, preacher-esque vocal delivery. It’s an example of Talking Heads at their best.

“Burning Down the House” may be my favorite of the songs mentioned. It sounds like dancing outside on a sunny day. Talking Heads’ work after Remain in Light is often under-appreciated and seen as a downgrade by critics and hardcore fans, but this song and “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)” surely give those people something to think about. It’s inspired by funk music, but packs an art-punk punch.

The final essential song does not hold a place in the band’s most streamed songs, but I would be remiss not to mention it. “Life During Wartime” is among my favorite Talking Heads songs, as it is for many other fans. It’s infectious and even shouts out Pittsburgh!

Essential Albums

If you’re a new fan or an interested listener, I would recommend starting with Stop Making Sense. Serving as the soundtrack for the titular concert film, this album was recorded live at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles. It features some of Talking Heads’ most beloved songs with the added energy of a live event. Many of the live renditions on this album are even more imaginative and exciting than their studio-recorded counterparts. I would highly recommend both the concert film and the album, especially if you’re just beginning to listen to the band, as it features their most iconic songs.

I know I’ve mentioned Remain in Light already, but I could go on and on about it. It’s experimental, danceable, groovy, and incredibly unique. It came out in 1980, and though it’s very different from modern music, it has aged finer than many albums of its time. It doesn’t let itself be tied down by one genre; it experiments while retaining a distinctly Talking Heads sound. There’s not much I can say about this album that hasn’t been said already – it’s a masterpiece.

Once you’ve listened to those two albums (and inevitably adored them), I recommend moving on to either Talking Heads ‘77 or Speaking in Tongues. Each album contains some of Talking Heads’ most popular songs, but you will also uncover some great, lesser-known songs. Finally, if it turns out that Talking Heads isn’t your thing, I would consider listening to Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense. This album contains covers from artists like Miley Cyrus, Lorde, Teezo Touchdown, and, my personal favorite, Paramore, who recorded a “Burning Down the House” cover that measures up to the original. Happy listening!