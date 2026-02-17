“The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love”: Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Performance Sends an Important Message

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, more commonly known as Bad Bunny, took the stage at Levi’s Stadium on February 8th, 2026, he wasn’t just performing a routine halftime show. He was there to make a statement that goes beyond getting an interception or scoring a touchdown. In 13 vibrant minutes, the Puerto Rican superstar transformed the Super Bowl LX stage into something that was both enjoyable and unprecedented. He made his way into one of the most-watched sporting events in the country to celebrate his people with unapologetic pride and drown out hatred with authentic joy. It was a quiet yet powerful response that could be heard from even the nosebleed seats.

Reactions to this halftime show were varied but ultimately predictable. Despite surpassing 128 million views overnight, Bad Bunny’s performance competed against Turning Point’s alternative production that featured Kid Rock and Gabby Barrett. Critics argued that the NFL’s choice poorly represented America, particularly because Bad Bunny explicitly said he would be singing entirely in Spanish.

In my opinion, this made his performance more remarkable than it already was. The identity of America is not confined to one single language or lifestyle. With over 40 million Spanish speakers in our country, being American is not limited to a specific vision, and Bad Bunny made it a point to represent everyone. Even with the intense backlash, he stayed true to himself and let his music speak for itself. He provided no translation and no compromise.

A majority of the songs in this performance came from Bad Bunny’s most recent album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which recently won a Grammy for Album Of The Year. It is the first exclusively Spanish album to receive this prestigious award. “The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love,” he said in his acceptance speech. “So, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love;” simple words that hold such substantial meaning in a time of uncertainty and discomfort.

What I think stood out to me the most as I watched was that Bad Bunny never directly engaged with the hatred directed at him. He didn’t use the stage to argue or defend himself, but rather used the platform he was given to send a message.

Over 300 dancers created scenes of authentic Puerto Rican life. From old men playing dominoes to food stands offering tacos, it truly felt like a party everyone would want an invitation to. An additional moment that made its way to the internet quickly was the actual wedding that took place on stage, surrounded by dancers and 80,000 witnesses. As the couple exchanged their vows in real time, it created a moment that embodied the unity and love Bad Bunny stands for.

Many artists and influencers joined Bad Bunny in his love letter to Puerto Rico, including Ricky Martin, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Alix Earle, Young Miko, and Carol G. I personally would have loved to see Cardi B perform while she was on stage, but Lady Gaga’s salsa-inspired rendition of “Die With A Smile” pleasantly surprised me. It just goes to show that culture is intended to be shared and celebrated with the ones you love. It was a visually stunning performance that immersed viewers in picturesque scenes of his island home.

As the show came to its conclusion, Bad Bunny individually acknowledged each country in North and South America, as “the only thing more powerful than hate is love” appeared in all capital letters behind him. Bad Bunny didn’t just perform a halftime show last Sunday. For those 13 minutes, he showed us that pure joy can be transformative and that simply dancing together can touch the hearts of millions.