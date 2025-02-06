This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

As if you have not just returned from winter break and now your schedule is once again filled with assignments, tests, projects, dates, sports, organizational involvement, and life in general, you also have to consider what you should be doing ahead of graduation. Remember anything you do now will make the time near and directly after graduation smoother. If you do a few things every week, it will go so much easier.

Make sure that you have all the credits needed to graduate and are registered for graduation (which should have already been done, but it is never a bad idea to confirm). Contact anyone attending your graduation to make sure they have made hotel reservations for that weekend. Make a schedule from now until May including classes, hair appointments, graduation clothes shopping, special dinners, and last-chance meetings with friends. Take photos of everything and everyone. Update (or create) your resume and LinkedIn profile, including adding connections. Speak to your professors, including past ones to ensure that they remember you so they can provide future letters of recommendation. Make sure you order your cap and gown and also pick up any cords or stoles that you have earned.

Start thinking about how you might want to dispose of things that you are not moving back home or to your new place with you. Make sure you are keeping up with credit card payments and any other bills you may have because you want to have a stellar credit score upon graduation. Make an appointment with Financial Aid or call your loan provider to confirm when you will need to start repaying your loan(s) and if there is a penalty for paying them ahead of time. Apply for any clearances you may need for future employment or volunteering. Do whatever else you need for your particular situation. Most importantly, enjoy and take in all the memories. A year from now, you will not be thinking about the stress of mid-terms but of how much fun you were having when you were supposed to be studying.