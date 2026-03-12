Zendaya and Tom Holland Tied the Knot?! Why Do We Care So Much?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can’t even lie, when I opened my Instagram and saw AI photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland at the altar I audibly screamed. First of all, I’m appalled that I fell into the AI trap. Like come on, I’m Gen-Z, I should be able to catch AI falsified photos. Second, I’m sure you screamed too. This iconic couple is too big a deal to miss any news on. I can’t help but live vicariously through them, and the random updates I see online. On an instant deep dive into any hints that they could have said “I do,” I found a handful of clues telling me the big day already happened. *Cries silently* As reported by MSN Entertainment, Holland’s brother, Sam Holland attended a wedding last year. I desperately need to know who found that out and the lengths they had to go to find it, because that is dedication (and also a little scary).

All of the hints Zendaya & Tom Holland got married:

The couple’s co-star Liza Colón-Zayas in the upcoming Spiderman movie, Spiderman: Brand New Day, reposted an article about Holland and Zendaya’s wedding on her Instagram story with a hand heart emoji to decorate. Is this confirmation? Or, are the actors playing a little game with us? I honestly feel like this might all be a big game they are playing to tell us to mind our own business.

Well, what might be confirmation is the gold band that replaced Zendaya’s engagement ring in a recent sighting on Feb. 18. It is possible she just got tired of lugging around that giant rock. Our last and final clue comes from Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, who has been styling her for 25 years. In a recent red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, Roach stated “The wedding has already happened… You missed it.”

WE MISSED IT? How is this even possible? Those were the thoughts I had reading Roach’s interview response. I was devastated, to say the least. But then it had me thinking, why did I literally almost just shed a tear over this news? I’m so sorry, I must have forgotten that Holland and Zendaya are actually my close, personal friends who got married and didn’t tell me! Our society’s celebrity culture has become so deeply involved in the personal lives of our celebrities. We constantly surf the internet looking for new tid-bits, and the next hot gossip so we can be the most informed on their lives. But wouldn’t it be more useful if we spent our time reading articles about the hot-gossip surrounding politics and the country’s economy? There are countless other articles to spend our time reading that cover topics that impact us personally. Whether Holland and Zendaya already got hitched has nothing to do with me, but what does have to do with me is the fact that Trump just fired Kristi Noem.

So, did I begin this article as the exact kind of article I just told you to avoid? Yes. Do I still believe in TOMDAYA4L? Of course. I just think it might be useful for our generation to take a step back from the personal lives of our celebrities. And I’m proud of Zendaya and Tom Holland for successfully pulling off their wedding in secret.