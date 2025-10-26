Youtubers ‘Dan and Phil’ Confirm 16 Year Long Relationship in Recent Video

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Oct. 13 2025, British internet sensations Dan Howell and Phil Lester posted a video confirming their 16-year-long relationship, explaining why they decided to wait so long to reveal it, and their plans moving forward.

They began posting on Youtube, respectively, in 2008 and 2009. Phil had established his youtube presence under “AmazingPhil,” posting videos of himself talking in his bedroom, short skits, and responding to his comment sections on various social media. The two had connected via Youtube in 2009, and posted their first video together that same year, titled “phil is not on fire,” a nod to Howell’s youtube handle at the time, danisnotonfire. This was the first of many in a series, which encompassed nonsensical jokes, catering to the “LOL XD so random!!” humor of the time. This began the growth of their individual channels, the duo Dan and Phil, and their phan-base. Their success only skyrocketed as they entered the mainstream, even hosting the “Radio 1 Request Show” on BBC from 2013 to 2014. They were seen on red carpets throughout the world, and hosted the BRIT Awards from 2014 to 2016. Just as they paved the way for Youtubers’ relevance in pop culture, they released The Amazing Book is Not on Fire in 2015, the first internet forward book of its kind. But they did not stop there, the two created and performed 76 total shows of “The Amazing Tour is Not on Fire,” a musical comedy show that prompted audience involvement and uniquely brought content that was only available on their channels to an in-person performance. This tour was the first of three: “Interactive Introverts” and the “Terrible Influence Tour,” reaching each continent for fans from all over to feel like they’re part of the show.

But the question permeating every comment section and mention of the two was: Are they gay? Are they dating? Every fandom has their community of privacy invading, parasocial stans that feel like they’re entitled to every detail of their favorite’s life. Even the fanbase, the phandom, is named after the ship name of the two. Having all eyes speculating about their possible relationship and sexuality was mentally exhausting, and took the agency of their relationship out of their hands, and gave it to the viewers. These stalker fans would record them unknowingly in public, or leak private videos of them to solidify “phan proof.” The constant invasions of privacy, yet the need to cater to the audience that loved them and to whom they owe much of their success to, is a struggle that they covered in their video. These invasions and constant speculation had even pushed them into suppressing their sexuality and relationship further. This, in addition to other mental health challenges caused burnout, and Dan left Youtube for around five years. On June 13, 2019, Dan returned, and posted his coming out video, in which he explains his battle with internalized homophobia, the impact of the parasocial fans on his mental well-being, and how he’s learned to embrace his sexuality to live more authentically. On June 30, 2019, Phil posted his coming out video, in which he emphasizes the importance of queer representation and embracing authenticity. Since then, the two have been on the path to reclaiming their lives, and are fully in control of what they want to share with their audience. Since the goal was to live more authentically, the 2024 “Terrible Influence Tour” emphasized “giving the people what they want;” this meant revealing the truth behind certain fan theories and letting the audience choose what they talk about. The fans were always going to be curious, but now the pair could mediate what topics they will investigate and be more free with their content, securing the control they were lacking. Another aspect of the video is forgiveness: the fanbase has always been young, so the parasocialness which turned super fans into stalkers was partially due to immaturity. Despite the damaging impact on their ability to live freely, the two have gone through the work to be able to accept, forgive, and move on. After confirming their relationship, starting when they first met in 2009, the two have sought to achieve their full authenticity by being loud and proud about their love, while making fun, yet vulnerable content for their fans.

The support from fans has been overwhelmingly positive and respectful, mixed with its fair share of sh*tposting. Even major news outlets like BBC have reported on the brave announcement. Queerness is often undermined as a means of diversity marketing when an individual with a big name comes out. However, Dan and Phil do not want to be known as “that British Youtuber couple.” They are two creative minds that make interactive and fun content– that also happen to be together. It is not a means of marketing or promotion, it’s just who they are. They deserve to live their lives free from shame and suppression, and to exist just as Dan and Phil. They have grown up, just as their fanbase have, which has allowed for this new era of truth, authenticity, and unhingedness that comes with true freedom. The two have always been popular amongst queer youth, so they also work as powerful means of representation for those who relate to them, empowering others to live authentically when they are ready. In this new era, they have rebranded their gaming channel, which is now their joint channel, Dan and Phil. They also released the first episode of their podcast Hard Launch, which only has one episode so far, but is said to become the vessel for their unfiltered authenticity that they have fought so hard for.