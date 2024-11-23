You Really ‘Autumn’ Know: 5 Fall NYC Date Ideas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall in New York City is like no other. From the beautifully changing trees, to the crisp autumn air, some might even argue it’s the best time of year. With the holidays fast approaching, there are plenty of events and sights to see throughout the city. It’s the perfect time to grab your loved one, a friend, or even just yourself, and see what it has to offer! Here are five possible date ideas to cozy up to for autumn in the city.

1. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

While technically winter is in the name, the Winter Village is already in full swing at Bryant Park during the fall season. With plenty of different attractions, you can easily get entranced in the holiday spirit with whomever you choose to bring along. There are over 170 vendors located throughout the park to shop at, and sample delicious food. Aside from snacking and shopping your way around, the 17,000 square-foot ice skating rink centered right in the middle of the excitement is sure to spur on a romantic moment. It’s free to the public if you bring your own skates, or you can rent a pair for a fee. In case that hasn’t piqued your interest yet, Bryant Park also has The Lodge, which is an outdoor area where you can sit and talk while eating, drinking, and taking in the beautiful views around you. If you want a break from the cold, or a more intimate spot, there’s the Curling Café, which features private heated igloos you can book for you and your party. You can also engage in a game of iceless curling that could bring out your fun and playful side. Whether it be a quick bite or a night out, Bryant Park has something for everyone, lovebirds included.

2. New York Botanical Garden

Some might think the New York Botanical Garden could only be pretty during the summer season, but that is hardly the truth. During the months of fall, the exquisite flower and light displays come alive and bring that extra magical feeling that only this time of year does. It’s a gorgeous spot to admire the fall foliage and get that perfect photo-op with your partner. The NYBG also has the Holiday Train Show on display from Nov. 16 through Jan. 20. There are around 200 iconic landmarks from all over the city to take in, each carved out of bark, wood, leaves, etc. Model trains also roll between the exhibits high and low, to provide a fully immersive experience of feeling like you’re in a miniature New York City. It’s an extraordinary sight you can’t miss.

3. Picnic at Central Park

The vastly iconic location can speak for itself in terms of the perfect spot for a date, especially during fall. The brightly colored leaves and surrounding nature serve as a beautiful atmosphere for a romantic day out with a significant other. Enjoy a picnic in the brisk autumn air, or walk around one of the breathtaking paths before it gets too cold to be outside.

4. Rooftop Cinema Club

Who says just because summer is over you can’t enjoy an outdoor movie? With Rooftop Cinema Club, you can watch a film and have the city as your backdrop! They have plenty of showings of a variety of movies to choose from, including some Christmas classics to get you in the mood early, playing until Nov. 24. Showing up a little before the movie starts gives you the chance to relax with your partner, grab some snacks, and settle down to enjoy the film. With your own set of headphones and the huge screen in front of you, it could feel like a screening in your very own backyard. Nothing says classic date night like a movie to relax to, watch, and then talk about after!

5. Take a stroll at The Seaport

If you’re looking for a livelier date idea for you and your boo, you might find it at The Seaport. It’s bustling with entertainment on the weekends, from activities, to an outdoor market, and even live music. Sip on some cider while taking in the enchanting sights of the city around you, like the Brooklyn Bridge and the East River. The Tin Building has a wide range of goodies for you to share with that special person, or just to enjoy yourself. You can’t go wrong with pumpkin spice and apple cider cookies!

Whatever you may choose, and whoever you choose to spend it with, it should be about quality time and enjoying yourself. This list is just a taste of what the city can offer you!