Oct. 17 at The Stone Pony, Asbury Park, New Jersey. Lights are dim, space is minimal, older men surround me and my friends, and the Bono chain is strong and thriving. Inhaler took the stage at 9:05 pm, delivering a performance that electrified the crowd and solidified their status as one of the most exciting up-and-coming rock bands. Formed in 2012 in Dublin, Ireland, Elijah Hewson (lead singer), Robert Keating (bass guitar), Josh Jenkinson (lead guitar), and Ryan McMahon (drummer), make up the band. They have been gaining recognition since their debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, which was released in 2021, and reached the top of the UK and Irish charts. Since then, the band has been making waves with Hewson’s unmistakable vocals, often being compared to U2’s Bono, as Hewson is his son. However, Inhaler’s sound is very much their own, blending alternative/indie rock with post-punk influences.

While I have been a fan for a while, this was my first Inhaler concert and it did not disappoint. Opening with “These Are The Days” from their album Cuts & Bruises, the band immediately set the tone for the night: energetic and electric. With the iconic Stone Pony backdrop and the band’s infectious energy, we were all ready for an unforgettable night. The crowd sang every lyric, echoing back at the band as the music filled the small venue. My friends and I were positioned on the side of the stage with a perfect view of bass guitarist Keating (Bobby we love you!), and we spent the night dancing and holding up poorly drawn signs to get the band’s attention. While being at the barricade or in the pit at a concert may be more thrilling and offer the best view, I much prefer being in a less crowded area for shows at smaller venues like this. It allows me to breathe, relax, and fully enjoy the concert without constantly worrying about being trampled by other fans.

The setlist for the concert was a mix of tracks from their debut album and their latest release, with highlights including, “My King Will Be Kind,” “These Are The Days,” and “Your House.” The Irish musicians maintained their high charismatic energy as they consistently interacted with the crowd. Hewson practically diving into the crowd with the microphone really made me rethink my “no barricade” idea. There was an undeniable connection between the band and their fans, creating an intimate and immersive atmosphere.

Playing at The Stone Pony, a venue famous for launching the careers of many music legends, such as Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, added to the magic of the night. Its intimate size allowed fans to get up close with the band, and heightened the intensity of their performance.

As the final notes of their set rang out, the crowd erupted, buzzing from the unforgettable show. The band took one last wave and looked out into the crowd, soaking it all in before they turned and walked off stage. Fans left the venue already talking about seeing the band play again. Many stuck around outside, hoping to get the chance to meet the four members before they left for New York. Knowing they had been meeting fans after the shows, my friends and I stayed. Even though it was freezing, and they sadly didn’t come out for this venue, I met so many great people, reminding me of the unity that forms in these moments. Whether it’s singing along to our favorite songs, or waiting in the cold together, we were all bound by the same passion and love for Inhaler!