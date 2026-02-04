What Would You Do If You Had the Opportunity to Kill Your Horrid Boss? ‘Send Help’ Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last year, I wrote an article listing my favorite “survivor media.” As of recently, I would like to rectify that list and add Sam Raimi’s newest film, Send Help. You may have seen his work in the original Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire or the Evil Dead franchise, but it’s been over 10 years since Raimi has put something new out, so predictably, Send Help got a lot of attention before the release. Starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, Send Help makes you wonder what you would do if you were stuck on an island with the most insufferable, intolerable, and unbearable person you have ever met.

It’s not totally common to root for the psychopathic villain in a horror movie, but you can’t not root for McAdams’character Linda after she gets stranded on an island with her horrible boss, Bradley Preston, played by O’Brien. The two must fight for their lives, and while Bradley has some trouble adjusting, Linda is already skilled in survival, making Bradley rely on her as he places his life in her hands.

Send Help had me full-stomach laughing, clapping, and there was a jump scare here and there that made it the perfect horror-comedy that it is. If I had to compare the gore in this movie to anything, I would say it is most similar to Final Destination – totally unrealistic and overly done in the best way – so don’t watch it if that’s not your forte.

It feels like I, along with most of Gen Z, have grown up with McAdams and O’Brien: Mean Girls and The Notebook from her, and Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner from him. I truly can’t remember a time that I hadn’t been aware of these actors, so seeing them in a movie together was honestly all I’ve ever needed in my life. Based on public reactions to this movie from the trailer, press, etc., it feels like it’s just now that people are realizing McAdams’ range even though she has been acting her heart out for over twenty years. The Maze Runner defined O’Brien’s career and made every teenage girl fall in love with him. Breaking out from a beloved role you played when you were in your early adulthood can be hard for some, but O’Brien successfully did it, going on to star in movies such as the thriller, American Assassin, Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film, and more recently Twinless which currently has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Send Help has the potential to push O’Brien and McAdams into more serious conversations surrounding their acting and careers.

Send Help felt reflective of the heteronormative society we’re living in. When Linda gets passed over for her promised (by Bradley’s father, the old CEO) promotion to become Vice President of the company – for none other than Bradley’s less intelligent “buddy”– as Bradley becomes CEO, it’s clear where the movie will take us. Her anger was anger that every woman has felt in their life when slighted by a man, so really it wasn’t hard to be on her side when Bradley and Linda came to blows while they were isolated together.

It’s really hard to release a memorable movie in January, but I feel like Sam Raimi did just that. The cinematic year is off to a – in my opinion – great start, and I for one am excited to continue watching Raimi’s return to directing.