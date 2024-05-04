This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

Surprise! Dominic Fike just dropped a new EP on May 3, 2024. Prior to the release on streaming services, the new material was uploaded to YouTube on April 23, 2024. This project was announced with a video titled “14 Minutes,” consisting of eight songs and 14 minutes of Fike running. In a video posted by @fikeupdates, on X (formerly known as Twitter), the musician explained, “This is a collection of like 8 of those songs that I really can’t stop listening to and I can’t live without, and I just get tired of holding it back.” Proud of the music he’s created, and tired of traditional music release patterns upheld by record labels, fans of Fike’s now get to listen to eight amazing new songs.

With no flashy visuals or extreme budget, listeners focus on the music that is presented to them. This project reminds audiences that the singer is not confined to one genre. With elements of rock, rap, and indie/alternative, each track is distinctive, yet cohesive. Whether he is using distorted vocal effects, strumming his guitar, or effortlessly rapping, the alternative indie artist is a unique voice in a world oversaturated with music.

I’m beyond excited that this EP is now available on streaming platforms. Since I first listened to each track, I’ve been playing them on repeat every day. Dominic Fike’s music has always held importance to me. My only complaint is that I wish it was longer. As of now, my favorite tracks are “hi grace” and “1.23.23,” but with each listen I begin to appreciate and fall in love with the other six tracks. I’m excited for more material from Dominic Fike and I hope that he continues to surprise us with new and unexpected releases.