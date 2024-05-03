There’s “Polin” in the Air, and It’s Making My Allergies Act Up

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

Ah yes, Bridgerton, the Shondaland regency-era extravaganza that I can’t resist. I’ve immersed myself in the show’s first two seasons, devoured all eight books in the series (yes, there’s one for each child), and shed tears over the brilliantly woven Queen Charlotte series. Now, Julia Quinn, Shonda Rhimes, and Netflix are back, promising another thrilling season, this time adapting the most dramatic book in the series. The anticipation is palpable.

On April 11, the official trailer for season three of Bridgerton was dropped after weeks of teasing us with some of the most subtle nods to the most sinful scenes. Those who have read the books will know just how depraved the fourth book of the series is and it seems as though the show won’t hold back as they have in the past. (And, yes, I’m mad that they skipped Benedict’s rightful place as number three because he’s my favorite of the Bridgerton men.)

Colin Bridgerton, the globetrotting heartthrob, returns to Grosvenor Square after his latest adventure to find a transformed Penelope Featherington. The series’ central “Will they? Won’t they?” couple are back together, but under new and uncertain circumstances. Penelope is on a mission to secure a husband and escape her overbearing family, and then there’s Colin. The trailer leaves us in the dark about his true intentions, adding a layer of mystery and anticipation to his character.

We’ve been treated to the show’s signature interviews with the main characters of the season. As expected, Penelope, Colin, and Eloise have made their appearances. But there have been some unexpected surprises. Characters like Cressida Cowper, Francesca Bridgerton, and Mr. and Mrs. Mondrich, whom many fans didn’t anticipate, have been introduced with intriguing new storylines. These unexpected twists have certainly raised a few eyebrows.

Without going into too many spoilers, let’s explore some of the key differences between Colin and Penelope’s romance in the books versus what we’ve become privy to from the trailers. First of all, in the books, no one knows that Penelope is Lady Whistledown. This is one of the subplots of the book and the catalyst for the climax. The series revealed Lady Whistledown’s identity in the first season, and Eloise found out in season two, leading to the fracture in her friendship with Penelope. Hopefully, this will lead us to some new drama and plot twists when it comes to Penelope’s romance with Colin, and it might even further affect her relationship with Eloise.

In the books, Colin and Penelope develop their relationship quite similarly to the show. It’s a multi-book slow burn that barely sizzles before it’s lit ablaze in Romancing Mister Bridgerton. Of course, most TV shows have to shorten the original content they’re based on due to episode restrictions, content restrictions, and audience interest, amongst other things. The TV show – based on past seasons – likely condenses the almost 400-page book into two eight-episode parts. This means we may lose some of the finer details in the book, or the narrative may strive for something a little different than Quinn’s original work.

I honestly can’t wait for this season. Colin and Penelope’s book was one of my favorites, and it’s extremely exciting to know that the show will keep true to many of the scenes in the book. This season is set to be one of the steamiest and most drama-filled yet, and I will be sitting.