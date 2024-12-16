There’s Nothing Like a Full Lineup of Holiday Movies to Watch

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Holidays are the best time of year to watch feel-good movies after completing your final exams. Hosting a movie night with family and friends can bring both joy and love, and most of all, relaxation. Nowadays, holiday movies bring us storytelling and comedy when we want to feel good, laugh, and sometimes cry. Here is my list of holiday movies to watch during winter breaks and the holiday season this December.

1. Love Actually (2003)

Love Actually is the story of individuals finding the path of love during the Christmas season in London. This movie can be a holiday tradition for you and your family to watch during the Christmas season. I remember watching it with my parents throughout the years. The film shares lessons on the importance of spending time with loved ones, communicating with others, and how love is everywhere. What I want to add about love is that it feels real, and finding someone that you can spend time with is just as great. My favorite quote from the movie is when Hugh Grant’s character said, “Love actually is all around.” And the most fun part of the movie was when he was dancing around. You can watch Love Actually on Amazon Prime.

2. The Polar Express (2004)

The film The Polar Express celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Sitting back and imagining that you’re taking a train ride to the North Pole, where you can experience Christmas time while drinking hot cocoa on the train, is a great way to get into the holiday spirit. My favorite scene of the movie was when the waiters and conductors sang a song about hot chocolate. The conductor is played by Tom Hanks, who also played the narrator of the movie. As a child, I imagined the train would come to my house when it was snowing outside. You can watch The Polar Express on Max and Hulu.

3. Home Alone (1990)

Feeling home alone? This movie brings a lot of energy because of the humor and lots of laughs. While watching it, enjoy a meal such as pizza for dinner, just like Kevin. My review after watching the movie was that it was great feel-good entertainment. You can watch Home Alone on Disney+, along with Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

4. Last Holiday (2006)

This film gives us, the audience, a life lesson for when we want to embrace where we are planning to travel. Last Holiday is about the main character, Georgia Byrd, played by Queen Latifah, who discovers she has an illness. She decides to take a vacation to Europe, as well as withdraw her savings to live like a millionaire on New Year’s Eve. What’s better for us when we want to spend time on vacation, especially during winter break, and have an adventure in new cities? Everything about the movie motivates you to step out of your comfort zone and encourages you to explore more often. It reminds me of how I spent the holiday in Paris, France, with my friend in 2017 to celebrate New Year’s.

5. This Christmas (2007)

This Christmas explores laughter, family conflict here and there, and music altogether. Music can mean everything for us when we listen to tunes we connect with. The movie follows Ma’Dere, played by Loretta Devine, gathering her family for a reunion on the holiday weekend, including during Christmas. Little did Ma’Dere know, her youngest son, played by Chris Brown, wants to become a singer. This Christmas is available on Hulu.

6. The Holiday (2006)

The Christmas season is a great time of the year to watch The Holiday, starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet. The movie captures the audience’s attention through switching places and storylines during the film. The Holiday is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The goal when you’re off for the holidays or winter break after taking your final exams is to release yourself into the holiday break. So, with that, I wish you a Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and a Happy New Year.

