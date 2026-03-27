The Spider Has Returned! ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer Released

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After the exciting and emotionally charged turmoil of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home five years ago, audiences, including me, wondered how Marvel and Sony would develop Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Would they stop at three, or would Holland’s Spider-Man be the one to break the trilogy curse and finally have more than three films adapted? Ladies and gentlemen, he has done it; he has broken the curse. After years of patience, trailer leaks, and thousands of theories from castings, we have finally received our first official trailer for the most anticipated film of 2026.

If you don’t know me, Spider-Man is one of my favorite superheroes; he’s my second favorite Marvel hero, behind Storm from X-Men. I’ve loved Holland’s take on Spider-Man since he first arrived in Captain America: Civil War. I believe he has the composure of Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Besides that, we finally got our first official trailer for Brand New Day. In the trailer, we see how Spider-Man/Peter Parker has been living his life since the events of No Way Home. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man: Brand New Day follow.

Parker made the decision for Dr. Strange to cast a spell that would make everyone, including his best friend, Ned, and his girlfriend, MJ, completely forget who he was. Meaning they both won’t even remember the memories they’ve shared: heartbreaking. Besides that, we’ve jumped four years ahead of those events, and we see Spider-Man going through not only that, but he’s beginning to experience organic webbing. For those who don’t know about this, we all know Spider-Man gets his powers because he was bitten by a radioactive spider. The difference with Holland’s Spider-Man is that we never got to experience that; he got his powers more so because Tony Stark gave him the suit. So, we didn’t get to experience the whole radioactive spider bitten moment with Holland until now. In this trailer, we see that Parker has now begun to experience organic webbing, which he isn’t used to. We also see him adapting to the intense use of his other powers, like spider-sense.

That’s all I’ll write about from the trailer; there’s so much I could say, but that would make this around 1K pages. I wanted to talk about some standout moments in the trailer, as well as theories I might have that could point to the path Marvel may be developing for us. One big moment that stands out that I know most nerds, like myself, would notice is that there are clips of Spider-Man either swinging or fighting different villains. Throughout those clips, each one references a different Spider-Man comic cover. For example, the one where he’s swinging across the city, and holding a person, references Amazing Fantasy #15, which was Spider-Man’s first appearance in that comic series run. Another clip I caught referenced a shot of Spider-Man fighting Tarantula, one of Spider-Man’s villains. It was a nod to the comic cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #134. Besides the references, I wanted to discuss the many theories that audiences have been brewing up.

One major theory is that Sadie Sink’s character, whose identity we were never told, will be playing a major role in this film. The most popular theory is that she will be our Jean Grey. Again for those who aren’t aware, Jean Grey is a mutant in the Marvel world and is part of the X-Men. Her powers include mind manipulation, object manipulation, force field creation, and flight. Lots of people theorized that Sink would be our Jean Grey, especially after the clip of her using her powers to manipulate different civilians to help break her out. I can understand why people would think she would be Jean Grey, and I’m very much here for it. At the same time, I think it’s a bit weird that the X-Men are starting to be introduced like this when we have Avengers: Doomsday happening after Spider-Man: Brand New Day. What’s even worse is that there was a rumor that Spider-Man himself would not be seen in Doomsday. So having to introduce the new X-Men seems a bit random, but hey, I’m here for the ride, and hopefully we’ll get a new cast for the new X-Men.



All in all, I could not be any more excited for this film. Besides Dune: Part Three and The Drama, this film has been my most anticipated, and I’m very excited to see the number of cameos, as well as references that will pop up in this film. This will definitely be one of my favorite comic book films, since the director isn’t new to directing Marvel films. In fact, the director, Destin Daniel Cretton, also directed Shang-Chi. Which in my opinion has been one of the best post-Endgame Marvel films. So having Cretton at the helm gives me so much hope that this film will definitely be one of my favorites of the summer. Rest assured, I will be sitting in that theater on day one.