The Soundtrack of ‘Gossip Girl’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hey Upper East Siders…if you know me, you know I love Gossip Girl. Gossip Girl puts me in a festive mood. This show to me is Thanksgiving. So, in honor of that, I wanted to rank my favorite musical moments in the show, because it really is the iconic songs that perfect it.

5. “Pilot” – S1E1: “What Goes Around… Comes Around”

Of course, I had to include the pilot. It really starts the show off with a bang. Serena coming home from boarding school. Blair continuously tries to seduce Nate while Nate is still in love with Serena. The iconic “Serena’s here?” Justin Timberlake was a perfect way to open the show and every time I hear “What Goes Around…Comes Around,” I flash back to middle school and my first time watching Gossip Girl.

4. “Summer, Kind of Wonderful” – S2E1: “Paparazzi”

Another banger to start off another season…we have Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi,” because how could we not? This is the start of Nate’s obsession with older women and the start of Chuck and Blair’s love me/love me not game. The kiss between Nate and Serena to get people off of their backs will forever be iconic after everything they have been through (even if I do hate them as a couple).

3. “The Treasure of Serena Madre” – S3E11: “Whatcha Say”

Now on to the top three. This is most people’s number one, but my top two just hold so much room in my heart that this one has to be number three. When people say there are no Thanksgiving songs, they’re wrong because “Whatcha Say” by Jason Derulo exists. The table at Lily Humphrey’s penthouse is filled with all the characters, including newer ones like Aaron Tveit’s Tripp. Cheating scandals, upset mothers, and unknown whereabouts persist throughout the dinner, with so many characters walking off in anger halfway through the meal making this the perfect Thanksgiving episode, if not episode in general.

2. “War at the Roses” – S4E7: “Dancing On My Own”

This episode is most likely on people’s list but not for the same reason it’s on mine. “Dancing On My Own” is one of my most recent favorite songs. I’ve been rewatching Gossip Girl with my roommate who is watching it for the first time, and realizing this perfect song is the soundtrack to Blair and Chuck’s hate-hookup makes it all that much better – especially as a Chuck and Blair shipper. The editing in this scene is perfect, matching up to the music beautifully and discovering it recently actually just changed my life and my perspective on the scene. Also an honorable mention – Robyn being in the actual episode and performing was really the cherry on top.

1. “The Wrong Goodbye” – S4E22: “Rolling in the Deep”

This is the scene when I think of Gossip Girl. I love Adele. I grew up loving Adele. “Rolling in the Deep” is the perfect song for the scene. Once again, it’s a Chuck and Blair scene. It feels like the end of their romance, though we know it’s not. It includes a Bar Mitzvah and a giant check, Blair and Chuck being thrown in the air on chairs and ends with them sleeping together, of course. Whenever I hear this song in the wild, I think of Chuck and Blair and Gossip Girl in general, and it makes me want to rewatch the show all over again.

There are many more iconic songs, iconic scenes, and iconic episodes, especially ones that I love, but these take the cake and scream Gossip Girl to me. The soundtrack to this show makes it a classic compared to all the other shows of the time and of the current times. The Lady Gaga episode, the episode that features Florence Welch, and all the episodes with Georgina really make Gossip Girl what it is.

You know you love me, XOXO.