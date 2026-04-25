The Show I Owed My Younger Self: The Neighbourhood Live At Madison Square Garden

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you could go back in time, what would you change, or have done differently about your life? Me, personally? I would have gone to see The Neighbourhood (The NBHD) play at Forest Hills Stadium during their last tour in October 2021. At the time however, my friends were reluctant to go, and like most high schoolers, I had not yet realized that it’s okay to forge your own path. Little did I know that in February of 2022, The NBHD would announce an indefinite hiatus, and I had just missed my chance to see one of my favorite bands live.

Naturally, I was ecstatic when The NBHD announced their return to releasing music via Instagram story in August 2025. Later that year on Oct. 23, they released three tracks from their upcoming studio album, Ultrasound, followed swiftly by the announcement of The Wourld Tour. When ticket prices sharply dropped the weekend before their Madison Square Garden stop on April 14, I knew it was time to make it up to my younger self.

Have you ever been to a concert where much of the crowd was actually there to see the opening act? Well, this was not the case last Tuesday night. The evening began with a set by Noise Dept., a longtime collaborator with The NBHD, known for making self-described “emotional electronic music.” Much of his act included remixes of popular The NBHD songs, which gave him points for recognizability amongst the crowd. However, I couldn’t really differentiate any parts of his set that were uniquely his own.

Neggy Gemmy, an emerging voice in the indie-electronic scene, came on as the second opener, giving a performance that many later described as ‘skip-able.’ Unfortunately, I have to agree with the majority. Although it takes guts and grit to perform at The Garden, I think the venue was entirely too big for her sound. Like much of the crowd, I had trouble relating to her music without the context of ever having listened to her before. At no fault of her own, I think many were disappointed because of the expectation set by other openers on this tour, particularly Nessa Barrett, who is supporting The NBHD at later stops. The Wourld Tour could have benefitted from selecting the opening acts a little more carefully. Particularly, artists such as Barrett who have a stronger identity and fanbase outside of association with The NBHD.

The NBHD came on promptly at 8:55 p.m., preceded by a short narration from Iris, a soothing robotic voice that essentially emceed the show. “I’ve been asked to be here tonight to keep an eye on you, although I’m not worried that anything will go wrong… Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Neighbourhood.” For a brief moment of silence, the crowd held its breath, and then we lost our collective minds at the downbeat of “Hula Girl.” Hits with thumping beats like “Crybaby” and “R.I.P. 2 My Youth” fed the infectious fangirl energy in the arena. Possibly, everyone in the crowd was mesmerized by the tour production. Potentially, we all have a crush on Jessie Rutherford, the band’s lead singer. One thing became clear by the end of the first act though: The NBHD has missed us, and we missed them too.

Iris wasted no time introducing the second act, which she referred to as the ballad section of the show. “Yearning is encouraged. If you plan on crying, please make sure your tissues are accessible now. If you aren’t trying to get emo, this might be a good time to take a bathroom break.” That bit made me chuckle, but did not adequately prepare me for the heartbreak I was about to go through. Rutherford sang a tear-jerking rendition of “Baby Came Home 2/Valentines” that hit me like a semi truck going 60 miles per hour. With glassy eyes, I watched him lie down on the stage amidst a backdrop of crashing waves. For someone who ‘hates the beach,’ Rutherford had no problem being swept away into the figurative ocean, a feeling that will resonate with anyone who’s ever longed for something, or someone, just out of reach. I dried my tears just in time for the tour debut of “Compass.” Hearing this particular track was a full circle moment for me, as it was one of the songs I was most looking forward to hearing the last time the band toured.

In my opinion, the show kept getting better and better as it went on. Act three could be described as ‘The NBHD’s greatest hits, new and old,’ featuring tracks like “Sweater Weather,” “Softcore,” and my personal favorite, “Lovebomb.” For a moment, nothing mattered to any of us, except for singing along to our favorite songs. If I could relive any part of this concert, it would be this act, even though it was the shortest one of the night.

Oddly enough, being at The Wourld Tour felt like attending the Eras Tour, in the sense that there was something for everyone from longtime fans to casual listeners. The band took us on a musical journey spanning the last 13 years, from their debut album, all the way to Ultrasound, and I loved every second of it. If you missed them this time like how I did years ago, fear not. The Wourld Tour will be returning to New York City in November at Barclay’s Center. See you there!