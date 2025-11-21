The One With All the “Friendsgivings:” Hosting Hacks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving, for many, brings back those warm feelings of family and home-cooked meals that finally give college students a break from the dining hall. That gratitude for others travels further than just family; our friends offer a different kind of support as a chosen family, and we want to make them feel appreciated, too. Not to mention, that fall break is often the first time these friend groups are together again after “the great separation” (i.e. college).

Family Thanksgivings can easily be stressful, so Friendsgiving should be a gathering without the pressure. If you’re the Type A friend who will want to cook everything themselves, then more power to you. But, if you are the person who is looking for that stress-free get together, then the easiest way to do this is to host a potluck. Each friend or pair of friends—depending on the amount of people—brings a different side dish so that the host offering up their space isn’t burdened by cooking for a large group, and instead can contribute simpler things like silverware and plates. Regardless of your commitment to Friendsgiving, the last thing I’d recommend is the process of making a turkey. Cooking a turkey is like playing Monopoly with your friends: it’s confusing, it’s difficult, and nobody ever agrees on the “right” way to do it.

In terms of an overall menu, many items have been simplified and placed onto your local grocery stores’ shelves for a low price. It may not be the best scoop of stuffing you’ve ever eaten, but if you’re the friend group who goes with the flow whenever you’re together, that might be enough for you.

If your group consists of go-getters, make Friendsgiving an event. Have someone line up a menu a week or so in advance, get some feedback and opinions, and decide who wants to make what. Some portions can be prepped before everyone crowds the kitchen to make things a bit easier on the day of, and have the friend who loves to organize, create or research a schedule. Whatever cooks for the longest should go in the oven first, and whether those potatoes are instant or hand-mashed, make them last so they stay warm, along with those other simple sides—like stuffing—that may have been pre-made and just need to be reheated. Sides like roasted vegetables, carrots, brussel sprouts, or squash should be put in the oven as soon as possible, as they’ll take longer. Cranberry sauce and gravy could be added to that “premade” or “store bought” list so that the toppings won’t get lost in the frenzy of cooking and end up as a last minute grocery run.

Depending on how long your Friendsgiving will last, you could even bake the deserts together. Some frozen pie crust makes it convenient for others to mix up the pumpkin or apple fillings of your choice. For those who are sick of pie, you can take those traditional flavors and make other fall-centered baked goods. Pumpkin cupcakes with cream cheese frosting eliminate the crust altogether, or these maple brown sugar cookies are a great fall flavor and easy to make in larger batches.

Aside from cooking, if you aspire to achieve Pinterest-level decor for any occasion, aesthetics will definitely be just as important as your menu. If the host is crafty, or you have a friend who is more skilled with a paintbrush than a frying pan, that could be an aspect of contribution. To keep those cozy vibes of a classic Thanksgiving, handmade decorations are the way to go. Paper chains and pennant banners in reds, oranges, and yellows can be strung over the dining area. Or lining the candles you have lying around your home down the center of your table as a simple centerpiece adds intentionality. Collect colorful leaves from your backyard, find a few pinecones or acorns, pick a couple wildflowers; in other words, align with the Thanksgiving spirit of harvesting and show it through your centerpiece. Painted banners have been a popular addition to any party, though they can be time consuming considering how large they are. To save time, create a meaningful and thoughtful “We Are Thankful For…” banner, and have your friends write a few short messages about what they would like to express.

These get-togethers can be as intricate or as laid back as you would like, and these suggestions are just ideas to get you started. Friendsgiving can be mapped out to a T or a spontaneous invitation just a few days before the event. Either way, you’ll be making a memory that will stick with your friends when Thanksgiving rolls around the next year. From a college kid’s perspective, what matters most is spending that quality time with the friends who may not be as frequent in your life as they once were, or starting new traditions within the new groups you surround yourself with.